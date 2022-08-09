Cedar Bluffs group hosts tractor drive

The Cedar Bluffs Sons of American Legion Post 158 had their tractor drive on Saturday.
A Fremont man died Friday due to an accidental drowning at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.
One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Fremont for the Wednesday, Aug. 3, drawing is holding a ticket worth $198,000.
Fremont Police officers responded to a four-car accident on Wednesday at 23rd and Main streets.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools has hired three new staff members for the 2022-2023 school year.
A Fremont man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly stole a Mercedes SUV, led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Seward Coun…
Man arrested for domestic assault
Man arrested for assault, disorderly conduct
Police arrest Fremont man
A Sioux City, Iowa, woman has died after a four-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Plat…
A four-vehicle accident that occurred about 2 p.m. Sunday closed U.S. Highway 77 just south of the Platte River Bridge near Valley View Golf Course.
