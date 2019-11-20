More than 200 theater students from around the area will take the stage at Cedar Bluffs High School’s third annual one-act festival this Saturday.
The Wildcat One-Act Festival will be attended by Emerson-Hubbard, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Wahoo, Lyons-Decatur, Columbus Lakeview and Lutheran High Northeast.
The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and include a lunch period at 12:15 p.m. After the productions begin again at 1 p.m., the awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be used to view every show.
Kate Chrisman, head drama coach at Cedar Bluffs, said the idea for the festival first came when she was discussing with the school as to how to bring more fine arts to it and raise money for the drama department.
“We had done some upgrades to our stage a couple of years ago, new carpeting, new curtains, that kind of thing, and thought it would be a great time to showcase it for a community and local schools to get feedback on their one-act plays prior to the conference and district competition,” she said.
Cedar Bluffs had its first festival in 2017 with only three other schools, Chrisman said.
“So it was pretty small,” she said. “But it went really smooth and everybody really appreciated the opportunity to practice with judges’ critiques.”
This year’s festival is the largest so far, with six other schools performing. Although Cedar Bluffs will perform first and receive feedback from judges, it will not receive any awards at the end of the performances.
Cedar Bluffs’ production this year is “At the Bottom of Lake Missoula.” The one-act has almost 40 students involved, with about half on cast and half on the crew.
“At the Bottom of Lake Missoula,” tells the story of Pam, a college student who loses her entire family in a tornado after she moves off to school.
“The rest of the play we spend kind of following her journey through grief,” Chrisman said. “So all of the things from the funeral to dealing with lawyers to trying to make her life normal again in college.”
Chrisman said there’s a mix of both comedy and drama with the one-acts from the different schools.
After the production, the schools will receive feedback from different judges in the area, including Carol Duncan, Anne Bowman and Mariann VonRein, Chrisman’s former high school drama coach.
“So it’s kind of fun to get to see her again and get her feedback on my plays,” she said.
Awards will be given for the best comedy and best drama of the day. Two students from each production will be given awards, as well as two overall performers and supporting performers from different schools.
Because there are schools participating with different sizes and participation levels, the schools will not be ranked, Chrisman said.
“So it’s more about getting the feedback and performing for an audience than it is about a ranking,” she said. “We save that for conference and districts.”
With getting to act in different scenarios like in “At the Bottom of Lake Missoula,” Chrisman said her students have gotten to learn empathy in putting themselves in the characters’ shoes.
“That’s kind of a pretty big lesson for kids these days, so we like when they can really put themselves into how their character might feel, what they might be experiencing, what kind of backstory they might have,” she said. “Those things aren’t provided in a script. We really have to work on that as a group.”
Chrisman said she was thankful for the school administration’s support of the fine arts and giving the students such a great learning experience.
“The festival itself just provides the extra practice in front of a live audience,” she said. “So that’s the most valuable thing as a coach, to get your kids out there in front of judges and in front of an audience.”