Cedar Bluffs hosting public meeting on housing rehab program

The community of Cedar Bluffs will have a public informational meeting on applying for the owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program Wednesday evening.
The meeting, hosted by the Cedar Bluffs Community Education Foundation and Cedar Bluffs Community Development Board, will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Cedar Bluffs Auditorium.
The village is requesting $462,500 for the program, which aims to provide around $5,000 to $23,000 of funding to homeowners for improvements to their home.
“You can get up to $25,000 basically to fix your house, and you never have to pay it back, as long as you promise to live there for five years,” Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Superintendent Harlan Ptomey said. “But you have to own the house. It can’t be rented.”
Applicants must be under a set household income based on the amount of residents to be approved. The maximum is $58,000 for one person; $66,250 for two; $74,563 for three; $82,813 for four; $89,438 for five; $96,063 for six; $102,688 for seven; and $109,313 for eight.
“It’s just free money as long as you meet the income qualifications,” Ptomey said.
The program gives homeowners funding to make structural, mechanical, electrical, weatherization and plumbing improvements to homes, said Jim Warrelmann, housing program manager for the Southeast Nebraska Development District.
“These renovations would be to bring the house up to [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] standards,” he said. “Anything from foundation work all the way up to the roof and pretty much anything in between can be eligible if it’s dated or out of rehab standards.”
Repairs that are not eligible in the program include garages and outbuildings; window air conditioning units; fireplaces; landscaping and fences; jacuzzies, hot tubs and spas; and kitchen appliances.
“Mobile homes you can’t do, which we don’t have very many mobile homes,” Ptomey said. “But most of our people could qualify for this and get their house, whether it’s the house redone or windows and doors or siding or whatever, it’s a good deal.”
At the meeting, Ashley Larsen, housing development specialist with SENDD, will answer questions the public has and take applications.
“It’s important that people either show up to the meeting or submit a pre-application to the program,” Warrelmann said. “Because a lot of the need is based on how many people show interest in the program, and we gauge that based on how many pre-applications are turned in.”
Warrelmann said about 15 applications have been turned in so far, but he’s hoping to see more in the next two weeks.
“If we can get that number up to 25 or 30, that would be awesome,” he said. “So I would encourage them to submit pre-applications if they’re at all interested.”