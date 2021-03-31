Cedar Bluffs hosting public meeting on housing rehab program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“These renovations would be to bring the house up to [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] standards,” he said. “Anything from foundation work all the way up to the roof and pretty much anything in between can be eligible if it’s dated or out of rehab standards.”

Repairs that are not eligible in the program include garages and outbuildings; window air conditioning units; fireplaces; landscaping and fences; jacuzzies, hot tubs and spas; and kitchen appliances.

“Mobile homes you can’t do, which we don’t have very many mobile homes,” Ptomey said. “But most of our people could qualify for this and get their house, whether it’s the house redone or windows and doors or siding or whatever, it’s a good deal.”

At the meeting, Ashley Larsen, housing development specialist with SENDD, will answer questions the public has and take applications.

“It’s important that people either show up to the meeting or submit a pre-application to the program,” Warrelmann said. “Because a lot of the need is based on how many people show interest in the program, and we gauge that based on how many pre-applications are turned in.”

Warrelmann said about 15 applications have been turned in so far, but he’s hoping to see more in the next two weeks.