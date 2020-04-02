Cedar Bluffs Public Schools seniors get one last lunch from school kitchen

For seniors at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools, choosing their final meal at the school has been an annual tradition.
But on March 16, the school announced it would close the next day due to the COVID-19 pandemic until March 30, when it would start online classes, giving uncertainty to prom, graduation and the senior lunch.
“I hated seeing their disappointment in not being able to do some of these fun activities, because this is really the fun month, April and May,” Cafeteria Manager Caren Clark said. “They really don’t have homework or they’ve got all that heavy stuff left behind and they’re missing out on that.”
Coming to the school with the belief they were receiving information for a scholarship, the 18 seniors still got their last lunch on April 1, with Clark serving their favorite meal, crispitos, which consists of ground beef and cheese wrapped in a tortilla.
“They just love them,” she said. “So because they’re missing the last half of their school year, I wanted to do something fun for them on April Fool’s Day.”
To follow the state’s guidelines for gatherings of over 10 people, the students were split in groups of two, with one half coming between 10 a.m. and noon and the other noon and 2 p.m.
Clark said it’s a tradition for the seniors to ask the kitchen for what meal they’d like on their final day, which typically includes crispitos or orange chicken.
But since Clark knew she couldn’t get the students to the school for the meal on her own, she asked Career Counselor Kate Chrisman for help.
“As the college and career counselor, I am in frequent contact with the seniors, especially this time of year as most of our local scholarships are coming,” Chrisman said. “I’m constantly texting and calling all my seniors, so I said, ‘Well yes, I think I can get them to school for scholarship reasons.’”
As most of her work with the students is electronically at this point, Chrisman told the students she wanted to touch base with them in person as well to avoid suspicion.
“I didn’t want them to do anything that would be unsafe, because I didn’t want them to feel like they had to be there,” she said. “So when I sent out the email, I just said, ‘Let me know if you can make it.’”
Clark and the kitchen staff got to work on the meals, which included rice, apples and cream cheese dip. She also made extras for the seniors to take home to their families.
Both Chrisman and Clark said they were happy to see how surprised the students were about getting their senior lunch.
“They were so excited about their crispitos, so they, of course, sent out to all of their senior friends, ‘I got crispitos today,’” Chrisman said. “So the rest of the seniors as they came into the school were a little bit more aware of the joke, but they were still happy to come in, we still got a chance to see them face-to-face, check-in and make sure they were doing OK.”
Chrisman gave the students their senior banners and some reminders on scholarships, while Clark gave them instructions on how to heat up the meals.
“I did in fact deliver a couple of them too, because I knew there were a couple of seniors who were either watching younger siblings or didn’t have transportation, different things like that,” Chrisman said. “So I dropped off some meals to some seniors yesterday, too, to make sure that we tried to reach everybody we could.”
“They were just thinking they were getting scholarship information and homework, but we love our students here and we want to make them happy,” Clark said.
With the kitchen staff greeting the school’s 400 students every day, Clark said they have a connection with each and every one.
“After having 12 years of watching these kids grow up, we have stories,” she said. “There’s something that we’ve got with each one of these students that are graduating this year.”
Because the school is so small, Chrisman said the staff focuses on relationships, which is especially important while everybody stays at home.
“It’s so important to stay connected, and this was a really fun way to do that, and I was so pleased that Caren thought of it,” she said. “And the seniors, they’re losing or missing out on so many opportunities, and this was one small thing that I felt like we could still give them, their senior lunch.”
Chrisman said she was glad to get to take part in the lunch, especially at a time when the school’s prom and graduation have been undecided.
“There’s just so many things we can’t give them definite answers about with all the uncertainty going on, but this was something we could do that was certain for them: Come in, take your lunch, know that we’re thinking about you,” she said. “So it just provided a little bit of certainty in such an uncertain time.”
With the school being such a close-knit community, Clark said she appreciated reading Facebook comments and messages about the lunches, as well as seeing the students’ appreciation.
“I just wanted to give them something,” she said. “I know it’s just food, but I wanted to give them a happy moment.”
