Cedar Bluffs Public Schools seniors get one last lunch from school kitchen

But since Clark knew she couldn’t get the students to the school for the meal on her own, she asked Career Counselor Kate Chrisman for help.

“As the college and career counselor, I am in frequent contact with the seniors, especially this time of year as most of our local scholarships are coming,” Chrisman said. “I’m constantly texting and calling all my seniors, so I said, ‘Well yes, I think I can get them to school for scholarship reasons.’”

As most of her work with the students is electronically at this point, Chrisman told the students she wanted to touch base with them in person as well to avoid suspicion.

“I didn’t want them to do anything that would be unsafe, because I didn’t want them to feel like they had to be there,” she said. “So when I sent out the email, I just said, ‘Let me know if you can make it.’”

Clark and the kitchen staff got to work on the meals, which included rice, apples and cream cheese dip. She also made extras for the seniors to take home to their families.

Both Chrisman and Clark said they were happy to see how surprised the students were about getting their senior lunch.