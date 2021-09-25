Cedar Bluffs receives housing grant

On Sept. 9, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced the recipients of their annual Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund or NAHTF.

The grants offer awards totaling close to $13 million for a wide array of corporations and city governments to maintain and repair housing projects all over the state.

The awards will also support nonprofits whose goal is to improve affordable housing in their areas.

The Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation is one of these recipients, with a grant totaling $567,000. The grant will be used to revitalize existing and occupied homes in the town.

“Realistically, the money can be used to repair the roof to the foundation and everything in between,” said Jim Warrelmann, housing program manager for the Southeast Nebraska Development District. “It’s very flexible on what we can spend the money on.”

Warrelmann said these repairs cannot be done on appliances in the home, but the home itself.

“The main use for this money is to bring qualified applicants of existing homes up to local code requirements,” he said.

In essence, the money will be used to repair and replace portions of the house to meet federal and state requirements.