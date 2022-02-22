Cedar Bluffs Schools continues Career Academy, highlights future additions

With the pandemic dying down, Cedar Bluffs Public Schools (CBPS) Career Academy returns, offering the process of helping students adjust to life after high school.

“COVID threw wrenches into everything, but now we have the ability to bring some stuff back,” said Kate Chrisman, Director of the Career Academy at CBPS.

CBPS started its Career Academy in 2021 with the goal of giving students hands-on experience in a variety of fields and internships that would best suit them for life after the diploma.

“Our goal is to help focus a direction. Obviously I don’t expect most kids in high school to know exactly what they want to do after high school, but giving them these experiences can often give them a direction. That makes their education more meaningful,” Chrisman said.

The academy mostly focuses on internships and shadowing of businesses that students show interest in. Currently, students at CBPS are more focused on trade jobs.

“This year specifically, many of our kids are interested in welding, so we are pushing that more. In internships it’s automotive technology, like being diesel mechanics and body work” Chrisman said.

Over 16 local and regional businesses have partnered with CBPS and it’s Career Academy including Sid Dillions in Wahoo, Butler Ag and B&K Bodyshop LLC.

With many students being interested in experience in trade jobs, Chrisman said learning doesn’t stop at the school.

“While we say they are going straight into the workforce, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they won’t continue their education. It just means they found employment that will help and pay for that education,” she said.

CBPS also plans to expand its Career Academy with new frontiers like education studies, health sciences and CDL certification with Chrisman explaining that the plan for the CDL implementation is to have students completely certified by the time they graduate.

While the academy encompasses 9-12 grades, the current seniors at the school have been a major focus for the school citing their lack of external experience because of the pandemic.

“Obviously, we want success for every student. We want our kids to be happy in a career and be productive and contributing members of society. There is no replacement for experience. We teach these kids all day long, but at the end of their high school career it’s very important to show them skills outside of the classroom,” Chrisman said.

The district was awarded the 2022 Magna Award from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) last week. CBPS was recognized for its “commitment to equity” as a Silver Award winner in the 28th annual Magna Awards program.

