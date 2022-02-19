Cedar Bluffs Schools receive national equity award

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools was the only Nebraska school district to earn a recent nationwide award.

The school district has been awarded the 2022 Magna Award from the National School Boards Association (NSBA). CBPS was recognized for its “commitment to equity” as a Silver Award winner in the 28th annual Magna Awards program.

Now, the school, about 10 miles southwest of Fremont, will be highlighted in the April issue of the American School Board Journal.

The American School Board Journal, an NSBA magazine, announced in a press release that Cedar Bluffs along with 17 other schools across the country were recognized for their programs that “break down barriers to achievement for underserved students.”

“We do a lot at this school,” said Cedar Bluffs Superintendent Harlan Ptomey. “We have a daycare on site, a free preschool, transporting kids wherever we need to, our free sports program, our afterschool program and more. We just take care of our kids in all areas.”

The school board journal that reviewed Cedar Bluffs’ submission stated, “Cedar Bluffs takes a holistic approach to make sure the students in the district have every opportunity available to them, regardless of their socioeconomic status. Every student is known, valued and cared for at Cedar Bluffs Public School.”

NSBA Executive Director and CEO John Heim said the awards reflect the school’s leadership and goals.

“The 2022 Magna Award-winning districts represent the enormous efforts of school leaders during the pandemic to continue to remove barriers for their underserved and vulnerable children,” Heim said.

Although Ptomey and CBPS are honored for receiving the award, the recognition was never the goal.

“We want to help our students reach their fullest potential,” Ptomey said. “We get them college ready or sometimes career ready.”

Ptomey said a student is graduating who is ready to work at a local electric company.

“It’s that stuff that just amazes me for what we could do for our kids. We can train them here and immediately go into the workforce. It’s a really neat thing,” Ptomey said.

Ptomey also thanked Kate Chrisman, the career counselor at Cedar Bluffs for her work with setting kids on the right path at the district.

“We do everything we can for our kids so that when they come out of Cedar Bluffs, they have many different options and are well rounded,” Ptomey said. “They can go to a four-year college or straight into the workforce. Whatever they want to do.”

