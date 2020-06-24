Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA chapter receives $1,000 in materials from Lowe's

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The SkillsUSA chapter at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools announced Thursday that it had received $1,000 worth of educational materials through a grant program with Lowe’s.

“We are a new chapter, as we just started last year,” leader Garrett Zink said. “So that kind of helps us reach out to the kids in the community and say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing, this is what it can do for you, consider getting involved in it.’”

SkillsUSA is a national organization that promotes career readiness for students. The organization has had more than 13.6 million members since its creation in 1965.

Zink, who is the skills and technical sciences instructor at Cedar Bluffs, said the organization also provides annual state and national conferences, which feature competitions in various skills.

“There’s over 100 competitions they offer, and they work with industry leaders to help set the standards for these competitions to give kids a really in-depth feel of what the career they’re exploring has in store for them,” he said.

At the conferences, students are able to meet with industry representatives and colleges as well, Zink said.