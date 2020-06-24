Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA chapter receives $1,000 in materials from Lowe's

The SkillsUSA chapter at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools announced Thursday that it had received $1,000 worth of educational materials through a grant program with Lowe’s.
“We are a new chapter, as we just started last year,” leader Garrett Zink said. “So that kind of helps us reach out to the kids in the community and say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing, this is what it can do for you, consider getting involved in it.’”
SkillsUSA is a national organization that promotes career readiness for students. The organization has had more than 13.6 million members since its creation in 1965.
Zink, who is the skills and technical sciences instructor at Cedar Bluffs, said the organization also provides annual state and national conferences, which feature competitions in various skills.
“There’s over 100 competitions they offer, and they work with industry leaders to help set the standards for these competitions to give kids a really in-depth feel of what the career they’re exploring has in store for them,” he said.
At the conferences, students are able to meet with industry representatives and colleges as well, Zink said.
“These are the kind of industries, too, that would offer to pay for your schooling if you come work for them,” he said. “So it’s a lot of post-secondary doors opening for these kids that join SkillsUSA.”
The materials Cedar Bluffs received were part of a $100,000 grant program from SkillsUSA and Lowe’s to support 100 emerging programs around the country.
“It is thrilling to see new SkillsUSA programs receive these chapter resources,” SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis said in a press release. “These grants from Lowe’s remove financial barriers to excellence and ensure that new chapters start off on the right foot, armed with quality classroom resources for the betterment of our teachers and students.”
SkillsUSA and Lowe’s have had a partnership for more than 14 years, having worked together on education programs.
“Their type of product lines they sell, they cater to those types of career paths that Skills promotes, so they wanted to give back to some of the schools, especially the ones that are smaller or have higher free or reduced lunch, that type of thing,” Zink said. “So it’s beyond just our school; it’s more of a national effort I would say.”
Each school received 25 education products on SkillsUSA integration centered on student-led development of both personal, technical and workplace skills.
“A lot of what they gave us helps schools, it’s getting more popular now, with implementing SkillsUSA curriculum into their own day-to-day course curriculum,” Zink said. “So they gave us some materials to help make that easier, things like teachers guides, a handful of books to give to the kids that promote career attributes, that type of thing.”
The grant also provided Cedar Bluffs with organizational materials for its chapter’s members, including folders to hold paperwork, posters and other materials to reach out to the community.
Cedar Bluffs was one of six in Nebraska to receive materials. Other schools are Aurora, Conestoga, East Butler, Laurel-Concord-Coledridge and Wausa public schools.
Zink said he was thankful for the materials received and said any local business owners who would like to talk with the chapter’s members or help them prepare for upcoming competitions should contact the school.
With Cedar Bluffs, Zink said the school has a “kids-first” mentality, making SkillsUSA the perfect program for its students.
“We’re trying to move past that stigma of the skilled labor trades being a fallback or that type of thing,” he said. “So that’s kind of our goal with SkillsUSA, is to show them another whole side of options that they can have that they can be very successful and prosperous in.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.