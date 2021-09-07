Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA hosting fundraiser with car show event

From trucks to motorcycles to tractors, the Cedar Bluffs Public Schools SkillsUSA’s 2021 Wildcat Car Show will have multiple cars on display this weekend.
The fundraiser show will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Cedar Bluffs football field. The early bird entry fee is $5 per vehicle, while the fee at the gate is $10.
“So far, we have a lot of community members bringing their vehicles around, also some from surrounding areas like Fremont, Wahoo and whatnot,” SkillsUSA Adviser Garrett Zink said. “It’s just kind of a nice community event for people to get together and enjoy a car show.”
Zink said the car show will be the first held by SkillsUSA, as the school’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter hosted one during homecoming last year.
Because FBLA has a longer history at the school and more fundraising opportunities, Zink said the car show was passed along to SkillsUSA this year.
“Where SkillsUSA is a newer chapter at Cedar Bluffs, we’ve only been around for about two or three years now, we decided that this would be a good opportunity for Skills to kind of get their name out in the town and surrounding community,” he said.
Cedar Bluffs’ SkillsUSA chapter was started in 2019. The organization, which has more than 13 million members across the country, promotes career readiness for students.
Since its creation, the Cedar Bluffs chapter has restored and raffled off an antique tractor and had its members place in the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference last April.
Entrants for the upcoming car show can register early by contacting Zink at garrett.zink@cbwildcats.org or calling 402-628-2080. The event will have four main categories, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors.
“Last year, we had that tractor raffle we did and kind of put our name out there for what we did with that whole restoration,” Zink said. “So we thought we’d include tractors to kind of continue on with that.”
New to the car show this year is a student division, in which Cedar Bluffs students can register for free. Zink said one of the students is planning on bringing a 1994 Ford Bronco.
“We have a student bringing in a ‘28 Ford Model A that’s a family project of his, and we have another student bringing in a ‘42 Willys Jeep, so we have those,” he said. “We also have a couple of El Caminos coming in, a couple of Corvettes.”
Throughout the event, Zink said SkillsUSA students will work behind-the-scenes, guiding traffic, handling the registration and helping the school’s booster club with the concessions stand.
“One of the biggest things they’re going to be doing is just meeting people who come in and talking to them and telling them about SkillsUSA if they’re interested to hear about that and just kind of getting involved and meeting new people, making new connections,” he said.
Zink said he’s hoping the students will take away a feeling of accomplishment by holding the event, the importance of community involvement and just getting involved in SkillsUSA.
“Right now, we’re a younger chapter,” he said. “We have a couple of things we do every year, but this is just another thing to get them more involved in SkillsUSA and appreciating what that organization can do for them.”