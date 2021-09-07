Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA hosting fundraiser with car show event

Since its creation, the Cedar Bluffs chapter has restored and raffled off an antique tractor and had its members place in the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference last April.

Entrants for the upcoming car show can register early by contacting Zink at garrett.zink@cbwildcats.org or calling 402-628-2080. The event will have four main categories, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors.

“Last year, we had that tractor raffle we did and kind of put our name out there for what we did with that whole restoration,” Zink said. “So we thought we’d include tractors to kind of continue on with that.”

New to the car show this year is a student division, in which Cedar Bluffs students can register for free. Zink said one of the students is planning on bringing a 1994 Ford Bronco.

“We have a student bringing in a ‘28 Ford Model A that’s a family project of his, and we have another student bringing in a ‘42 Willys Jeep, so we have those,” he said. “We also have a couple of El Caminos coming in, a couple of Corvettes.”

Throughout the event, Zink said SkillsUSA students will work behind-the-scenes, guiding traffic, handling the registration and helping the school’s booster club with the concessions stand.