Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA students raise more than $6,000 with tractor raffle

In donating a 1949 Farmall Model H tractor to Cedar Bluffs Public Schools in 2018, it was the late Jack Nitz’s wish for the students to restore it and he’d auction it off.
Wanting for the students to be involved and see the project through, Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA Adviser Garrett Zink came up with a different idea.
“We decided that we would get the kids involved in selling raffle tickets and kind of promoting our tractor,” he said. “We actually ended up raising more money than we estimated we would have at an auction.”
After more than two years of hard work, students at Cedar Bluffs, including the SkillsUSA chapter, finally finished the tractor’s restoration and had a raffle to give it away, raising $6,610 for the school.
Rodney Wiegand, a farmer who lives just outside of Cedar Bluffs, won the raffle, which took place from Oct. 1 to Dec. 16.
The tractor, originally owned by Carson Day, was sold at an auction after his retirement a few years ago. Nitz, who was owner of Jack Nitz and Associates Auctioneers and Brokers, purchased the tractor.
Nitz, who had a love for tractors, collected 300 toys and 25 tractors throughout his lifetime.
“Jack Nitz from Nitz and Associates donated the tractor to the school with the idea that the school would restore it, and he would come back and auction it off,” Zink said. “And the money from that would go into our career tech program, like our industrial tech, agriculture program.”
Zink, a skilled and technical sciences instructor at Cedar Bluffs, joined the school in 2019. At that point, he said the restoration process was moving “at a snail’s pace.”
That same year, Zink formed the SkillsUSA chapter at Cedar Bluffs, which took over work on the tractor, still in its disassembly phase.
“You want to take time taking those things apart because you’re kind of creating your own manual as you go along on how to put it back together,” he said. “So it was kind of still in pieces.”
The chapter worked on taking apart the front end, rebuilding the engine and painting the tractor, ending up at about 95% completion in early 2020. The project received more help as Tabitha Rogge, family consumer sciences teacher, joined as a co-adviser for the chapter last year.
Senior Brody Ptomey, who has been involved in SkillsUSA since its creation, previously worked on the tractor in his auto body class.
“There were dents in it and stuff, so I had to work out the dents. I had to grind down all the rust and I got to repaint it with primer and paint and everything,” he said. “It was a really good experience to learn how to do all of that.”
However, the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, closing schools and putting a halt to the project.
“We were just getting to the point where we needed to wire it, get the engine running, put sheet metal back on it,” Zink said. “We were pretty close when we closed.”
Determined to finish the project, Zink started work on the tractor with Doug Koozer with AG Tractor and Koozer Supply in Lincoln.
“He specializes in antique tractors, so when we all went home last year for the closure, I worked together with him and got it buttoned up and finished,” Zink said.
Last fall, the chapter was able to complete the tractor and show it to Nitz, who passed away on Oct. 31, 2020.
“He saw what it looked like completed,” Zink said. “We ended up dedicating the raffle in his memory, just to honor his contribution to our school.”
During the raffle, students sold tickets and showcased the tractor at school events. The raffle also received help from Nitz’s daughter, Jennie Rasmussen.
“It ended up being probably one of the most successful fundraisers we’ve had in the school district, I would say,” Zink said. “And we ended up getting quite a range on this; I think I filled out tickets for people from Utah and Texas and friends of friends of friends.”
When he first found out he won the raffle, Wiegand said he thought he fell victim to a prank.
“But when I found out I did, I was happy, because Jack was always a good neighbor and friend,” he said. “He was always doing something for the community.”
Zink met with Wiegand to help get the tractor to his home. As a large, humble supporter of the schools, Zink said it couldn’t have gone to a better winner.
“He never really pats himself on the back for what he does, but he does help a lot,” he said. “So he was very excited to have it and be a part of this experience.”
Wiegand said he was happy to be the new owner of the tractor that previously belonged to his departed friend.
“I think this idea was a great tribute to [Nitz],” he said. “It has a good spot in the shed for now, and I was thinking of driving it around a bit next summer, and then figuring out the future plans from there.”
In restoring the tractor and working on the raffle, Ptomey said he had a great experience in seeing everyone work together to get the project completed.
“It was a really wonderful gift from Jack Nitz and his family to give a tractor to us and everything,” he said. “It was just a good experience.”
Zink said he saw his students learn the importance of persistence with the tractor project.
“It was the perseverance, seeing the product of your labors come together and also kind of seeing feedback from the community on what you’ve done,” he said. “A lot of people saw that tractor, it was in the paper, it went to a bunch of the games and we got nothing but positive feedback. And I really think that made the kids feel a lot better, feel really encouraged by it.”
With everyone who helped make the tractor restoration and raffle a possibility, Zink said he was extremely grateful.
“It gave our community and surrounding communities a glimpse at what we’re trying to make this program look like and what we want to accomplish with it,” he said, “and gave kids real-world experiences to help them build lasting opportunities.”