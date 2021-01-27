Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA students raise more than $6,000 with tractor raffle

“But when I found out I did, I was happy, because Jack was always a good neighbor and friend,” he said. “He was always doing something for the community.”

Zink met with Wiegand to help get the tractor to his home. As a large, humble supporter of the schools, Zink said it couldn’t have gone to a better winner.

“He never really pats himself on the back for what he does, but he does help a lot,” he said. “So he was very excited to have it and be a part of this experience.”

Wiegand said he was happy to be the new owner of the tractor that previously belonged to his departed friend.

“I think this idea was a great tribute to [Nitz],” he said. “It has a good spot in the shed for now, and I was thinking of driving it around a bit next summer, and then figuring out the future plans from there.”

In restoring the tractor and working on the raffle, Ptomey said he had a great experience in seeing everyone work together to get the project completed.

“It was a really wonderful gift from Jack Nitz and his family to give a tractor to us and everything,” he said. “It was just a good experience.”