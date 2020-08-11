Cedar Bluffs starts annual sewer line maintenance to north side

The village of Cedar Bluffs started its annual cleaning and maintenance of part of its sewer lines Monday.
Johnson Services of Lincoln is currently doing work on a third of the village’s sewer lines and is scheduled to complete work on Thursday.
“We do a third of the town each year to break it up, to be a little bit more economical,” said Matt Baker, utilities superintendent for Cedar Bluffs. “So every three years, every line is cleaned, jetted, and if needed, the roots and stuff are cut.”
The work done this year mostly covers the north part of Cedar Bluffs, running south of Cedar Street, north of Elm Street, east of Fourth Street and west of King Street.
Baker said Johnson Services will perform sewer jetting, a method to clean the pipes. If needed, it also offers services of relining the pipes in case of an issue.
Additionally, Baker said the company will also inspect the pipes with a video camera to check their condition.
“If there’s a lot of tree roots in there, then they’ll send a root-cutter up there and clean those out also and then re-look at the line,” he said.
The annual maintenance work is conducted to get any grease or other buildup out of the sewer lines, Baker said. He said so far, the lines are looking good with no cracks or concerning issues.
“It’s just preventative maintenance to make sure that everything stays open and flowing good,” Baker said. “It’s kind of hard to control what people put down in there, so this helps to get some of that stuff that’s in there, the wet wipes and other things.”
Prior to the project, Baker said notifications of recommendations were given to residents in the area of the maintenance, including covering floor drains and keeping toilet lids down if the house has poor venting.
“As that’s going through, the air pressure has to go somewhere, and so sometimes it comes out the toilet, makes the toilet water bubble up and stuff,” he said. “Or if somebody has an outside cleanout where they can clean their sewer, they recommend them taking that off, and that leaves them a good-sized hole for that air to escape out of.”
As next year will be the third for the annual maintenance, Baker said the entire village’s sewer lines will have been inspected. He said the village also plans to keep maintenance for whatever issues may arise other times of the year.
“Then we may start and look at foaming the line, and that helps also to control the tree roots and stuff,” Baker said. “But when we get everything cameraed and cut and see where we’re at, then we’ll evaluate from there and move on.”
