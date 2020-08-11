Cedar Bluffs starts annual sewer line maintenance to north side

“It’s just preventative maintenance to make sure that everything stays open and flowing good,” Baker said. “It’s kind of hard to control what people put down in there, so this helps to get some of that stuff that’s in there, the wet wipes and other things.”

Prior to the project, Baker said notifications of recommendations were given to residents in the area of the maintenance, including covering floor drains and keeping toilet lids down if the house has poor venting.

“As that’s going through, the air pressure has to go somewhere, and so sometimes it comes out the toilet, makes the toilet water bubble up and stuff,” he said. “Or if somebody has an outside cleanout where they can clean their sewer, they recommend them taking that off, and that leaves them a good-sized hole for that air to escape out of.”

As next year will be the third for the annual maintenance, Baker said the entire village’s sewer lines will have been inspected. He said the village also plans to keep maintenance for whatever issues may arise other times of the year.

“Then we may start and look at foaming the line, and that helps also to control the tree roots and stuff,” Baker said. “But when we get everything cameraed and cut and see where we’re at, then we’ll evaluate from there and move on.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0