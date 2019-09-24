Over 30 students in the Cedar Bluffs Public Schools’ Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lamda picked up trash along U.S. Highway 109 last Sunday afternoon as part of their “go-green” project.
“They really went in headfirst, just excited to be out there and to be doing something good for the community,” FBLA head advisor Kate Chrisman said. “They told me that their first priority was trash and their second priority was to get a honk and a wave.”
The FBLA is a nationwide organization that has prepared students for business careers since 1940. Eighth through 12th graders at CBPS can join the group and take part in ribbon projects throughout the school year to present at the State Leadership Conference in the spring.
One of the projects, a go-green effort, involved CBPS adopting two miles of the highway, which runs east of Cedar Bluffs into Fremont.
Chrisman, a teacher at CBPS, said when she joined the group, she wanted to continue all of the efforts that it had done prior.
“They had done highway cleanups in the past but didn’t have a specific area that we would continue to maintain,” she said. “Last year when I took over the program, I reached out to the Department of Roads and they worked with us to find our specific miles so that we would have that same section somewhere that impacts our community.”
The students met at the school at 2 p.m. to get organized before heading out to the highway. After splitting into two groups, they started at each end of the two-mile section and worked toward the middle before meeting about an hour-and-a-half later.
“I heard a lot of comments from the kids that it made them think about what they maybe were throwing out of their car on the way to school or what other people they had seen,” Chrisman said. “So really having that connection to our community and not just being a random highway really made a difference in this project.”
Chrisman said the advisors made sure to promote safety during the pickup by talking with the students beforehand so that they understood. The students also wore bright yellow vests while by the highway.
The trash pickup was just the service part for the go-green project, with other parts being held later this schoolyear. These include an education part and a progress part, which involves planning a future for this year’s events. Chrisman said.
For education, the FBLA runs a go-green poster contest for elementary students and encourages them to make a promise to be more environmentally friendly.
“The high school students run that contest, so it’s a lot of leadership opportunities for them to give direction, to set it all up to display and to judge,” Chrisman said. “We also spend a week providing environmental facts through our daily announcements so we can help the entire student body learn about the importance of environmental awareness.”
Although FBLA focuses primarily on business, Chrisman said the community service and leadership opportunities are important so that students can learn how to be productive members of society by giving back.
“Even splitting into small groups, I had leaders that were in charge of the younger kids or if they’ve done it before, they gave direction on which way to go,” she said. “So giving students an opportunity, and at the same time their community, it’s just a really valuable part of business and then of the organization itself.”
Throughout the trash pickup, Chrisman said everyone involved was excited to do work and celebrate with a pizza party afterward.
“I was so pleased and thankful that everyone showed up and was able to come out and help, especially on a Sunday afternoon, because they’re dedicating their own time,” she said. “It was really a positive experience for everyone.”