Cedar Bluffs students win placements in SkillsUSA competition

Four Cedar Bluffs Public Schools students walked away with medals at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference this month.
The school had 11 of its SkillsUSA members taking part in the virtual conference, which was held over the past few weeks.
“This is the culmination of over 80 competitions SkillsUSA offers, everything from welding and construction to healthcare, food service, cosmetology,” Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA advisor Garrett Zink said. “You name it, they probably have a competition for it.”
Junior Caleb Baustian took first place in electrical construction wiring. He will go on to represent Nebraska at the National Skills and Leadership Conference this June.
“What he had to do was demonstrate wiring a variety of different things: light switches, outlets, that type of thing,” Zink said. “He had to bend electrical conduit to show the different bends that are required.”
Senior Audrey Hudson placed second in first aid and CPR, which she had to demonstrate on a mannequin and explain what she was doing and why.
“She had to demonstrate how to apply first aid to someone who was wounded,” Zink said. “They gave her a scenario, and we had a volunteer, and she performed first aid on that person an open wound.”
For the state-only bridge building competition, freshman Jennifer Marht placed second after designing and constructing a scale model of a bridge.
“So they would put as much weight on it as they could before it broke and then calculate the weight of the bridge and how much weight it held to find out how efficient it was,” Zink said.
Finally, senior Peyton Bartholomaus placed third in the culinary arts competition.
“What happened with his competition was he had to prepare a predetermined food using the professionalism and practices that you would find in a professional restaurant,” Zink said. “So for him, that was making a salad and I believe preparing a roasted chicken.”
Given the time restraints of training for the competition, Zink said SkillsUSA members worked individually on their competitions. For instance, one student studied medical terminology from an online source nonstop, he said.
“With the first aid competition, we had an EMT come in and kind of do a refresher with Audrey on the basics, anything that we thought might be relevant to the competition,” Zink said. “It was lot of crash courses, honestly. The scheduling was kind of hectic, which it had to be.”
While the competition traditionally takes place in Grand Island over the course of four days, this year’s event was held online, which Zink said presented some challenges.
“What we would have to do as a school is we would have to find a proctor for the competition, someone who knew the industry that the student was competing in,” he said. “And that person would film the competition and help with the judging.”
The judges would watch the students through Zoom and score them based on their technique and safety of the tools used. Additionally, each of the students took a test on the industry they were competing in.
Despite the competition being virtual, Zink said the format gave students the courage to try something new.
“It wasn’t in a public setting where hundreds of people walk by and watch them like it usually is,” he said. “They can take some changes and try something new without the fear of public judgment and in a setting that’s comfortable to them, because we were still at the school.”
In taking part in the competition, Zink said especially with non-senior students, participants are allowed an opportunity to explore a variety of career options.
“These competitions are very thorough, and it’s a good exposure of what they could expect in that career, so that kind of helps them,” he said. “They’re reaching the age where they need to think about what they’re doing after high school, so that helps them as well narrow down that choice.”
The competition also allows for first-hand experience with professionals. For example, Zink said Baustian got to meet with a representative from the ABC Apprenticeship Foundation on opportunities as an electrician.
“And that’s what you see all over this conference that SkillsUSA has,” he said. “They have school representatives, they have industry representatives, all presenting opportunities for these kids of how to turn what they’re learning in SkillsUSA into a lifelong passion and also a career.”
Zink said he was thankful for Cedar Bluffs and assistant advisor Tabitha Rogge for their support of SkillsUSA, which he said was still fairly new to the school.
“It’s hard to get a new organization going in public schools, something like this and having the students take a chance on it and then further take a chance on competing in this organization,” he said. “It’s just a real blessing to have, and I’m just super proud of them for what they’ve accomplished.”