Cedar Bluffs students win placements in SkillsUSA competition

The judges would watch the students through Zoom and score them based on their technique and safety of the tools used. Additionally, each of the students took a test on the industry they were competing in.

Despite the competition being virtual, Zink said the format gave students the courage to try something new.

“It wasn’t in a public setting where hundreds of people walk by and watch them like it usually is,” he said. “They can take some changes and try something new without the fear of public judgment and in a setting that’s comfortable to them, because we were still at the school.”

In taking part in the competition, Zink said especially with non-senior students, participants are allowed an opportunity to explore a variety of career options.

“These competitions are very thorough, and it’s a good exposure of what they could expect in that career, so that kind of helps them,” he said. “They’re reaching the age where they need to think about what they’re doing after high school, so that helps them as well narrow down that choice.”

The competition also allows for first-hand experience with professionals. For example, Zink said Baustian got to meet with a representative from the ABC Apprenticeship Foundation on opportunities as an electrician.