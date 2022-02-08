Cedar Bluffs Superintendent in support of new education funding bill.

Cedar Bluffs Superintendent Harlan Ptomey supports legislation that will offset property taxes.

The area school official recently talked about a new sales tax proposal and COVID numbers from his district.

Ptomey said he and the district are backing LB 890 and LB 891, introduced by State Sen. Lynne Walz (Dist. 15) and Sen. Brett Lindstrom (Dist. 18), respectively.

The legislative bills will create a one-cent sales tax, offsetting property taxes, to fund public schools in the state.

Ptomey said during the past couple of weeks, he’s spent a great deal of time working on a legislative committee. He was chosen to serve on the committee for the Nebraska Rural Schools Association.

“As a rural school, we have continually asked our legislation to create a new funding mechanism that would fund public schools adequately, but with less reliance on property taxes,” Ptomey said in a prepared statement.

Ptomey said residents of the Cedar Bluffs district could see a decrease in their levy of almost 40 cents after full implementation.

The full scale of the implementation would dramatically affect how public schools are funded in Nebraska, with the scales being moved further from property taxes to sales taxes.

LB 890 will act as a template in how schools will be funded with LB 891 being the actual implementation of the gradual shift from property taxes to sales taxes.

“They are two separate bills, but tied to each other. For one to pass, the other one has to pass, unless there is a situation where 891 does not pass and is instead absorbed into 890,” Ptomey said.

Ptomey indicated the bills would have benefits for smaller schools and larger communities alike.

The main argument for the bills is a more equitable, longer-term solution to funding schools in the state.

“Although the Property Tax Credit Fund may give back 24% of property taxes this year, it may not in future years where LB 890/891 are fundamentally changing the way we tax and pay for public education moving forward,” Ptomey said.

Ptomey added that his district and many districts throughout Nebraska rely on property taxes too much to fund public schools.

“We are just way too reliant on property taxes,” Ptomey said. “We all know it. We all feel it. It hurts. I think this is a real permanent fix whereas right now LB 1107 (which was the Property Tax Relief Fund) has a lot of money in it for relief, but that does not mean that it is always going to be there.”

Omaha Public Schools has testified in opposition of LB 890/891 saying it believes the change would create an unstable funding method.

Currently, Omaha Public Schools is receiving 65% of Nebraska’s funding for public education, and this is where Ptomey believes LB 890/891 would help facilitate a more equitable solution.

“Under 890, it goes to more schools. I believe under 890, that money would help equalize over 120 schools who get little to no state funding. I think Omaha sees that as well,” Ptomey said.

In other news, Cedar Bluffs schools also released its COVID-positive and quarantine numbers on Friday with four students and one staff member out for COVID and six students/faculty members being quarantined.

During the 2021-2022 period, Cedar Bluffs Public Schools has had 75 students and 10 staff members out for COVID.

