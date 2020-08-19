Cedar Bluffs superintendent releases COVID-19 exposure update in Friday letter

Three students and one staff member at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools are in quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure in their respective families, according to a letter to families sent Friday from Superintendent Harlan Ptomey.
In the letter, Ptomey said two parents and older sister from three different families informed the school they had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, three students did not start class with the rest of the student body on the school's first day of classes.
Ptomey also noted a teacher who is quarantining after his wife received a positive COVID-19 test. The teacher tested negative for the virus, but will self-quarantine.
"This is required by [Three Rivers Public Health Department] and why I keep saying it is so important to wear a mask and social distance, so Three Rivers Health won't quarantine an entire class," Ptomey said in the letter.
Ptomey said Cedar Bluffs would follow additional guidance released by the Nebraska School Activities Association regarding high school and junior high sports.
Those recommendations include:
- Separate entrances for visitors and home fans
- Closing the school's concession stand
- Requiring students not participating or sitting on the bench to wear a mask
- Requiring indoor spectators to wear a mask
- Limited seating
- Encouraging family seating
- Blocking off rows of bleachers
Ptomey said a handful of parents have chosen to keep their kids at home to learn remotely with Cedar Bluffs Public Schools.
Since the school hasn't previously practiced virtual learning, Ptomey assigned Kate Chrisman as the parent liaison and compliance officer for families continuing education remotely.
"We truly respect each parent’s decision to do what they believe is best for their child and we want to serve our students and families as best we can," Ptomey said.
Chrisman will work as a point of contact between parents and staff, ensuring content from teachers is delivered smoothly across Canvas, the schools learning management system. She will also work with parents to make sure they are successful in following along online.
