Cedar Bluffs superintendent releases COVID-19 exposure update in Friday letter

Three students and one staff member at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools are in quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure in their respective families, according to a letter to families sent Friday from Superintendent Harlan Ptomey.

In the letter, Ptomey said two parents and older sister from three different families informed the school they had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, three students did not start class with the rest of the student body on the school's first day of classes.

Ptomey also noted a teacher who is quarantining after his wife received a positive COVID-19 test. The teacher tested negative for the virus, but will self-quarantine.

"This is required by [Three Rivers Public Health Department] and why I keep saying it is so important to wear a mask and social distance, so Three Rivers Health won't quarantine an entire class," Ptomey said in the letter.

Ptomey said Cedar Bluffs would follow additional guidance released by the Nebraska School Activities Association regarding high school and junior high sports.

Those recommendations include: