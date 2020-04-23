Cedar Bluffs teachers go door-to-door delivering signs to seniors

With graduation and prom postponed for Cedar Bluffs Public Schools, seniors will have to break tradition with these events.
But teachers at the school still wanted to honor the students, as Brian Dunker said he was approached by Kate Chrisman about putting signs in their yards.
“So this was kind of the way that she thought would be a good way to recognize the seniors,” he said. “And so we kind of took that and ran with that from there.”
The two teachers and Secondary Principal Tina Hanzel went door-to-door to the 19 seniors Wednesday and Thursday, putting signs in their front yard to celebrate their accomplishments.
“We really wanted them to be recognized,” Hanzel said. “Senior year is kind of one of your most important years, and I do feel bad for the students that they don’t get to finish their senior year in our traditional school setting.”
Dunker, a high school business teacher and head girls basketball coach, and Chrisman, a career counselor, are co-advisors for the school’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter.
MaxD Designs, Printing & More in Fremont designed two signs each for the seniors, saying phrases like “Honk, a Wildcat graduate lives here” and “A 2020 class graduate lives here.”
The signs were sponsored by Kasey Gaughen of Burrows Tracts Real Estate. Dunker said Gaughen had originally planned to work with the school’s FBLA program and some of its events toward the end of the school year.
“Of course, with the advent of everything that’s going on, those things didn’t come to fruition, but he still wanted to figure out a way to help the school,” he said. “And so this kind of became a way for him to still help the school and help celebrate the seniors.”
After Gaughen got on board with the signs, Hanzel also joined as a co-sponsor, Dunker said.
“So we got just two good sponsorships there and two people that really wanted to help out, and then Kate and I just wanted to kind of help work behind the scenes and get some things going in this tough situation for seniors,” he said.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the three teachers split up between different areas to deliver the signs.
“They required just a little application of putting things together, so I put them together and dropped them off, Dunker said. “I did it fairly early in the morning, so they woke up to signs in their yard.”
Dunker said he’s received thank-you text messages from his basketball players after delivering the signs.
“And from what we’ve seen on Facebook comments, parents, kids and community members are appreciative of the support from the sponsors and everybody that’s working to get this put through,” he said.
With the signs, Dunker said he believed they just reinforced the community that the school has. Although this is his first year teaching, Dunker grew up in Cedar Bluffs himself.
“We have some kids that come from Fremont, we have some kids that live out in rural areas and we have some kids that live here in town. But at the end of the day, we’re all the Cedar Bluffs community,” he said. “I think it just shows to them that once you’re a part of this community and once you’ve graduated from here that you will be a part of this community for as long as you want to be.”
Hanzel said she wanted the seniors to know their worth, even with graduation and prom being rescheduled.
“Hopefully, we are still going to be able to have them participate in those so that we will still get to recognize them, but this gives us a chance to recognize them at the time that they’re usually recognized during the regular school year,” she said.
Although seniors around the world are going into an uncertain future, Dunker said they still deserve to be celebrated.
“This is what the Cedar Bluffs community is all about, that we support through each other through the good times and the bad times and that we’re here for each other,” he said. “I think that just gives some people some peace of mind like there’s some good in the world, so that’s good to see.”
