Cedar Bluffs teachers go door-to-door delivering signs to seniors

With the signs, Dunker said he believed they just reinforced the community that the school has. Although this is his first year teaching, Dunker grew up in Cedar Bluffs himself.

“We have some kids that come from Fremont, we have some kids that live out in rural areas and we have some kids that live here in town. But at the end of the day, we’re all the Cedar Bluffs community,” he said. “I think it just shows to them that once you’re a part of this community and once you’ve graduated from here that you will be a part of this community for as long as you want to be.”

Hanzel said she wanted the seniors to know their worth, even with graduation and prom being rescheduled.

“Hopefully, we are still going to be able to have them participate in those so that we will still get to recognize them, but this gives us a chance to recognize them at the time that they’re usually recognized during the regular school year,” she said.

Although seniors around the world are going into an uncertain future, Dunker said they still deserve to be celebrated.

“This is what the Cedar Bluffs community is all about, that we support through each other through the good times and the bad times and that we’re here for each other,” he said. “I think that just gives some people some peace of mind like there’s some good in the world, so that’s good to see.”

