Cedar Bluffs to hold community parade with social distancing

The village of Cedar Bluffs will come together for a parade this Sunday — all while social distancing.

The Cedar Bluffs Community Pop Up Parade will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The public is invited to bring their vehicles to the west entrance of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church parking lot at 300 S. Second St. around 1 p.m. to drive along Main Street.

“We’ll get them lined up and then our mayor, Chris Lichtenberg, is going to lead the parade,” organizer Noelle Ptomey said. “We are just trying to keep people kind of spaced out and kind of separated, but also follow our usual route of just going up Main Street, and we’re going to do a couple streets in town.”

Ptomey said the event began after she received a call last week from a member of the community who wanted to hold some sort of event with so many people staying inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We got some other people on board and thought we could pull this off following all of the health department’s guidelines: the 6 to 10 feet apart, the hand-washing and just staying separate, but also being together,” she said. “We had seen so many of these parades on Facebook, so we thought maybe this would be something that we could do that would be a little bright spot in this time that’s been kind of difficult for so many.”