Cedar Bluffs to hold community parade with social distancing

The village of Cedar Bluffs will come together for a parade this Sunday — all while social distancing.
The Cedar Bluffs Community Pop Up Parade will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The public is invited to bring their vehicles to the west entrance of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church parking lot at 300 S. Second St. around 1 p.m. to drive along Main Street.
“We’ll get them lined up and then our mayor, Chris Lichtenberg, is going to lead the parade,” organizer Noelle Ptomey said. “We are just trying to keep people kind of spaced out and kind of separated, but also follow our usual route of just going up Main Street, and we’re going to do a couple streets in town.”
Ptomey said the event began after she received a call last week from a member of the community who wanted to hold some sort of event with so many people staying inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got some other people on board and thought we could pull this off following all of the health department’s guidelines: the 6 to 10 feet apart, the hand-washing and just staying separate, but also being together,” she said. “We had seen so many of these parades on Facebook, so we thought maybe this would be something that we could do that would be a little bright spot in this time that’s been kind of difficult for so many.”
Ptomey first moved to the village in 2012 with her husband, Harlan, who is superintendent of Cedar Bluffs Public Schools, and their two children. She said the community occasionally has parades for major events such as homecoming.
“They have done things from time to time, but this is something that they haven’t done in a while,” she said.
Because of the quick turnaround for the parade, Ptomey said the free event will be run casually, as well as rain-or-shine. While people with classic cars or old tractors are encouraged to attend, she said anyone is welcome to join in.
“We’re asking that people don’t have a long trailer just because we’ll be making lots of turns on corners that might not allow for that,” she said. “We want this to be a fun family event for people, but also just safe.”
The Cedar Bluffs senior class has been invited to the parade to act as its honorary grand marshals, and the Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department will roll out its new truck as well.
Participants are also encouraged to bring signs and wear costumes, Ptomey said.
“We thought, why not be silly? Why not try to have some fun?” she said.” So dig up your best quarantine outfit or pull out those old Halloween costumes and put them on.”
Ptomey said community members who don’t plan on taking part in the parade can also park along Main Street to spectate or watch from their homes.
“Especially with Mother’s Day, if you have a mom you want to give a shout-out to, make a sign and put it in your yard or along the route,” she said. “We’d love to see those.”
Even with the event having just been announced this week, Ptomey said she’s received positive feedback from those in the community who plan to attend.
“I think people are really looking forward to a way to celebrate something amid this time that’s so confusing,” she said. “And we have had lots of text messages from people that are just so excited about it, and we’re hoping that we can maintain some order because we are just trying to do this spontaneously.”
Ptomey said she felt the parade was so important due to human nature, which she said makes people want to be part of a community.
“When you’re isolated, that can be hard on a person,” she said. “And so I think for me personally, this event is going to be a way that we can be together separately, that we can celebrate something fun and silly and just kind of remember the importance of being in a community.”
Participants can enter the parade ahead of time by calling or texting Ptomey at 402-604-0229 or Julie Roumph at 402-720-3290.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.