Cedar Bluffs to hold graduation ceremony on June 20

“Fortunately for us, we do have a smaller graduating class, so it does make a little bit easier to stay within those guidelines and keep the kids at a distance that we want them to be kept at for their safety,” Hanzel said.

Students will have a limit of 12 guests to attend the ceremony. They must provide a list of the attendees no later than June 12 to Hanzel at tina.hanzel@cbwildcats.org.

“In the DHM, it says that you can’t have groups seated next to each other that are more than six people,” she said. “So each guest list, that’s why we gave them 12, so we will see each of their families as groups of six.”

On the stage, the students will be spaced out 6 feet apart, as well as Hanzel, Ptomey and career counselor Kate Chrisman.

“There won’t be any shaking of hands, unfortunately, as students receive their diplomas,” Hanzel said.

While seniors typically get in a receiving line outside after the ceremony to shake hands and give hugs, Hanzel said the event would be cut out due to the school’s following of DHMs.