Cedar Bluffs to hold graduation ceremony on June 20

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools decided on Monday that it will hold its commencement ceremony for its graduating seniors on June 20.
“It’s obviously going to look very different than what our traditional ceremony would look like, but we just wanted to make sure that students could have the opportunity to participate in graduation,” Secondary Principal Tina Hanzel said.
The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the school’s gym. Seniors should arrive between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. with their caps, gowns, cords and medals, while the public should arrive no earlier than 1:30 p.m. at the east doors.
Hanzel said she and Superintendent Harlan Ptomey had decided three dates for graduation that were provided to the school board. She said with seniors leaving for college in August, the sooner in the summer, the better.
“We let them know once we got guidance from the state that would help us decide when we were going to hold it,” Hanzel said. “So myself and the superintendent discussed the possibility of having it, if we were going to be able to have it, and we were able to meet all of the requirements.”
During the graduation, the school will be following recommendations and directed health measures (DHMs) from Gov. Pete Ricketts, as well as recommendations from the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
“Fortunately for us, we do have a smaller graduating class, so it does make a little bit easier to stay within those guidelines and keep the kids at a distance that we want them to be kept at for their safety,” Hanzel said.
Students will have a limit of 12 guests to attend the ceremony. They must provide a list of the attendees no later than June 12 to Hanzel at tina.hanzel@cbwildcats.org.
“In the DHM, it says that you can’t have groups seated next to each other that are more than six people,” she said. “So each guest list, that’s why we gave them 12, so we will see each of their families as groups of six.”
On the stage, the students will be spaced out 6 feet apart, as well as Hanzel, Ptomey and career counselor Kate Chrisman.
“There won’t be any shaking of hands, unfortunately, as students receive their diplomas,” Hanzel said.
While seniors typically get in a receiving line outside after the ceremony to shake hands and give hugs, Hanzel said the event would be cut out due to the school’s following of DHMs.
“So we will not be able to do that this year,” she said. “But other than that, it will still be a graduation ceremony, they will still all be honored, they will still receive their diplomas and wear caps and gowns and all of those things.”
Hanzel said she was proud of the seniors for graduating during such a crazy year, but also glad to be able to celebrate an important milestone in their lives.
“Yes, it’s going to look different, yes, it’s later in the summer than in the past,” she said. “But it’s definitely something that needed to be done.”
