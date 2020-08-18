Cedar Bluffs to provide socially distanced homecoming for students

With the community’s current directed health measures, Ptomey said events like homecoming were restricted in how they could be run, and many others are unable to take place.

“Normally, we have bonfires and we have parades and we have that sort of thing,” he said. “I’m not sure how we’re going to be able to do all those things with social distancing, so we thought, ‘Well, this might be special, since we can’t do a lot of the other things that we normally would be able to do.’”

Cedar Bluffs will still have its weeklong activities of dressing up and decorating hallways, and students will also still vote for homecoming royalty.

“We’ll still do the royalty during the football game, announce the winners at the football game like we normally do,” Ptomey said. “And hopefully, we’ll have a win at the football game, which would be good as it’s been a while.”

While Cedar Bluffs currently has a mask mandate for inside of the school, Ptomey said students outside are not required to wear masks. But he said students are still welcome to wear them in their groups to prevent any potential spread.

“Hopefully, nothing like that will happen,” Ptomey said. “But we’re trying to take every precaution we can, but still try to make it fun for the kids.”