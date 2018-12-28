For years, Becky Marshall dressed as a black cat for Halloween.
But on the first night of the Celebrate Recovery meeting, the local woman wore a different costume — reflecting a change in her life.
She dressed as a white angel cat on that Halloween night in 2016.
Marshall’s costume wasn’t totally white, however. She had one black foot — symbolic of the fact that she was still a work in progress.
More than two years later, the local Celebrate Recovery group is thriving and looking toward the future — with leaders stressing that it’s a place where people from a variety of backgrounds can come and grow.
By definition, Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind, its website states.
“The purpose of Celebrate Recovery is to encourage fellowship and celebrate God’s healing power in our lives as we work our way along the road to recovery,” Marshall said. “We are changed as we share our experiences, strengths and hopes with one another. In addition, we become willing to accept God’s grace and forgiveness in solving our life problems.”
Marshall said Celebrate Recovery is a biblical and balanced program based on the words of Christ in the Beatitudes in the book of Matthew, chapter five.
John Baker started the program in 1991 along with the Rev. Rick Warren of Saddleback church in California. Baker had been attending a secular program, but wanted a Christ-centered group. He contacted Warren about starting Celebrate Recovery, which the pastor encouraged him to do.
The two worked on the curriculum and the program began. Since then, more than 27,000 people have gone through the program at Saddleback Church. Many of these people are now serving in Celebrate Recovery and the Church.
Celebrate Recovery is now in 35,000 churches around the world, its website states.
A team of leaders direct a group at Fremont Nazarene Church.
The TEAM leaders include a: T- training leader; E—encourager coach: A- assimilation coach; and M—ministry leader.
Marshall is the ministry leader. Mike Hoffman is the encourager coach. There are other small group leaders and helpers.
Between 20 and 30 people from Fremont and the surrounding area meet on Monday nights with free childcare provided for ages 10 and under.
Gatherings start at 6 p.m. with snacks and fellowship in the Nazarene church. At 6:30 p.m., attendees sing about three praise and worship songs. After that, there is a lesson or a speaker tells about what initially happened in his or her life and how God has changed them. Those things take place in a large-group setting.
During the second hour, attendees are divided into small, gender specific groups for sharing. There is a men’s group for chemical dependency. There is a separate women’s group for chemical dependency. If there are a lot of women, there is also a women’s group for co-dependency and other issues.
Besides co-dependency, the second group can involve people dealing with issues such as grief over the loss of a loved one, divorce or other life hurts.
“It’s not just for addictions,” Hoffman said of Celebrate Recovery. “Hurts, habits and hang-ups — everybody has one. It’s all-inclusive.”
Groups that meet during the second hour have guidelines designed to create a safe place for people to share.
The guidelines — read at the beginning of each small group gathering and enforced — are:
- Keep your sharing focused on your own thoughts and feelings;
- No cross talk — when two individuals engage in conversation excluding all others. Each person is free to express his or her feelings without interruptions.
- We are here to support one — not fix another.
- Anonymity and confidentiality are basic requirements. What is shared in the group stays
- in the group.
- Offensive language has no place in a Christ-centered recovery group.
Marshall pointed out features that make Celebrate Recovery unique.
Some features include: it’s Bible-based; it is forward-looking; it emphasizes personal responsibility; it emphasizes spiritual commitment to Jesus; it utilizes the “biblical truth that we need each other in order to grow spiritually and emotionally”; it is a leadership factory.
There is also a 25-lesson Step Study that happens at a different time. This is a separate portion of Celebrate Recovery.
“People get into the heart of all their different matters and that’s where most of the real healing happens,” Hoffman said. “One of the prerequisites of becoming a leader is to go through a Step Study, which typically lasts nine to 12 months. It’s a commitment. We have a men’s and a women’s Step Study going on now.”
A new Step Study is set to start in March.
The local Celebrate Recovery group itself started after Hoffman went to his pastor in 2013. When Hoffman shared part of his own story and asked how he could serve, his minister suggested he look into Celebrate Recovery.
Marshall and Hoffman, both of whom had accepted Christ as their Savior, shared that fact during a secular meeting. Hoffman asked if Marshall would be interested in learning about and training in Celebrate Recovery.
The program was launched at Fremont Alliance Church. The group then moved to a church on West Military Avenue.
It has been at Fremont Nazarene Church for more than two years.
“We’ve grown,” Marshall said. “It’s amazing to see people change.”
Marshall added that the group has different get-togethers, with Hoffman adding that attendance goes up to about 50 on food nights.
“We have soup suppers,” Marshall added. “We usually have a barbecue around Memorial Day, because it’s always on a Monday.”
Team leaders noted other benefits of the group.
For one, group members pray for each other.
Hoffman and Marshall also said they’ve witnessed miraculous situations of forgiveness and healing.
One of the best parts of the group, Marshall said, has been seeing the changes in people’s lives.
“Seeing people come to Jesus Christ, knowing we’re really making a difference in people’s lives — for all people, not just people who are addicted,” she said. “We have people who come for co-dependency, overeating, gambling, sexual addictions, alcohol, drugs — anything.”
Marshall quotes Warren when describing Celebrate Recovery:
“Based on the actual words of Jesus rather than psychological theory, this recovery program is unique and it is more effective in helping people change than anything else I’ve seen or heard of,” Warren said. “Over the years, I’ve witnessed how the Holy Spirit has used this program to transform literally thousands of lives at Saddleback Church and to help people grow toward full, Christ-like maturity.”
The group hopes to have a Celebration Station, a children’s ministry, this year
In this ministry, children would have the same basic lesson as adults, but in a child’s form. Eventually, the group would like to have The Landing, a group for teens.
The local Celebrate Recovery group will not meet on New Year’s Eve, but will resume on Jan. 7. Celebrate Recovery Fremont Nebraska has a Facebook page.