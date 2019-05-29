Diane Wilson knows the importance of recognizing cancer survivors and their caregivers.
Wilson has served for years with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Dodge County.
Now, she’s encouraging area residents to participate in a special event.
On Thursday, cancer survivors and their caregivers from Dodge County and the surrounding area are invited to a dinner at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.
The event is set from 5-7 p.m. and open to the public. During the event, survivors, caregivers and medical professionals will be recognized. There is no cost to attend.
Attendees will be served a complimentary meal provided by Wooden Windmill, entertainment and a short program. Methodist Fremont Health and the American Cancer Society are hosting the event.
Fremonter Vern Gibson will be the guest speaker. Gibson is a cancer survivor, a military veteran and has served in a variety of organizations throughout the years. He is co-chairman of the Fremont Avenue of Flags.
Wilson believes those who attend the dinner will benefit.
“It’s a chance for survivors to be celebrated and to be recognized and we think that’s important — especially this year with everything that’s been going on – we need to stop and take time and let them know we’re still thinking about them,” Wilson said.
There are more than 15.5 million cancer survivors worldwide due to organizations like the American Cancer Society and Methodist Fremont Health. Both seek to create awareness about the progress against cancer and educate the community on available programs and services.
“It’s good to reinforce the reason we do what we do because we count the number of survival years of everybody in attendance,” Wilson said. “We are making strides.”
Those who attend also can learn more about the Relay for Life of Dodge County.
The Relay For Life of Dodge County is a free, family-friendly event that mobilizes communities throughout the country to celebrate survivors (anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer), remember loved ones and raise money for the fight against cancer.
Relay For Life is an ever-changing event with new twists each year, according to data in a prepared statement.
The 2019 Relay is set for June 8 in the Midland University campus in Fremont. The public is invited.
Activities for survivors and caregivers will start at 4 p.m. as well as kids’ games, a silent auction and music.
“We will be enjoying the beauty of the campus under the trees as we celebrate our 21st year of Relay in Dodge County with our ‘Old Fashioned Picnic’ theme. Our survivors will be treated to an ice cream social also,” said Stephanie Stephenson, American Cancer Society Relay for Life senior development community manager.
Opening ceremonies for the local event begin at 6 p.m.
The remainder of the evening will include more games, onsite fundraisers, music, concessions, Luminaria and Fight Back ceremonies with a special closing ceremony at 10:30 p.m. The Relay will conclude at 11 p.m.
“With Relay For Life Corporate Sponsors like Methodist Fremont Health, we are able to share a message of hope and care for those touched by cancer,” Stephenson said.
For more information on this event, contact Stephenson at 402-398-0774 or Jackie Beaton at Methodist Fremont Health at 402-727-3565.