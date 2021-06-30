Celebrating Scribner's 150th anniversary means reliving the past, looking to the future for Scribner resident

The weekend's celebration will conclude with the Old Timers Baseball Game on 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the ballfields.

Most events taking place during the celebration are free, including all of the concerts on Friday and Saturday, Poppe said.

"The thing that drove me is that we'll have entertainment and more than one thing going on at a time," she said. "We've tried to make everything be really kid friendly and at the end the only thing you're going to pay for is your food and your souvenirs."

Poppe said the event has continued to pick up steam as it draws closer. She attributes the continued excitement around the celebration to the strong connection Scribner residents have with their hometown.

"I think a lot of people just have good memories of growing up in a small town," she said.

Elizabeth Valla, Scribner's economic development director, said the work and collaboration that has gone into preparing for the celebration has shown her how close knit the Scribner community truly is.