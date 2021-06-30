Celebrating Scribner's 150th anniversary means reliving the past, looking to the future for Scribner resident

This July will represent a time of celebration as Scribner recognizes its 150th anniversary.
To recognize such a significant milestone, a local committee has worked since December 2020 to organize a three-day celebration from July 16-18.
Plans to have a celebration coinciding with the 150th anniversary of the town began more than three years ago, according to Event Coordinator Anne Poppe.
Those efforts hit a roadblock when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Fundraisers became difficult to organize and a new group of committee members joined to reinvigorate the town's efforts to host the celebration.
That's where Poppe came in. As one of those new members who joined in December, she quickly recognized the committee would need to raise funds quickly in order for the event to take place.
"We decided that we didn't have time for fundraisers and we don't have time for spaghetti feeds," she said. "We only have time to ask alumni and people from Scribner to donate."
With that, fundraising began for the three-day celebration. Poppe said Scribner residents and alumni were more than happy to help raise money to put on the event.
During the following months, Poppe said the committee raised more than $48,000 for the celebration.
She said the turning point came when the committee booked Velvet Haze, a local band with ties to Scribner that Poppe described as a mainstay for almost any wedding or celebration in the 1970s.
"Once we got them on board, this whole thing changed," Poppe said. "It was like people were interested all of a sudden."
Of course, the event isn't tied to a single concert. The weekend includes everything from wine and beer tastings to historical tours of some of Scribner's past.
The weekend will begin with airboat rides at the River Bridge from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Wine and beer tastings will take place at Scribner City Park from 5-9 p.m. to go along with Jazz in the Park featuring On the Rocks, which will run from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Those visiting Scribner from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, can take a step back in time while walking down Main Street, visiting businesses, including a revitalized post office, hardware store, movie theater and hotel.
A Historic Cemetery Walk will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16. During the walk, visitors will have an opportunity to hear the stories from seven now-deceased Scribner residents told through a reenactor.
Saturday night will culminate in three performances on the Main Street Stage, beginning with Diamond Lil and Velvet Haze at 9 p.m. Charm School Dropouts will begin their performance following Velvet Haze at 10 p.m. and will conclude at 1 a.m.
The weekend's celebration will conclude with the Old Timers Baseball Game on 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the ballfields.
Most events taking place during the celebration are free, including all of the concerts on Friday and Saturday, Poppe said.
"The thing that drove me is that we'll have entertainment and more than one thing going on at a time," she said. "We've tried to make everything be really kid friendly and at the end the only thing you're going to pay for is your food and your souvenirs."
Poppe said the event has continued to pick up steam as it draws closer. She attributes the continued excitement around the celebration to the strong connection Scribner residents have with their hometown.
"I think a lot of people just have good memories of growing up in a small town," she said.
Elizabeth Valla, Scribner's economic development director, said the work and collaboration that has gone into preparing for the celebration has shown her how close knit the Scribner community truly is.
"It's taken so many people to make the gears run smoothly and efficiently, but it's been neat to see everyone come together and showcase their talents," she said. "It makes me realize what an incredible community we really do have. We just needed a 150th celebration to bring us all together."
Poppe grew up in Uehling, a small town in Nebraska with a population of about 250 people. While she isn't a Scribner native, she said she understood the importance of keeping a small town alive and thriving.
By recognizing Scribner's history and bringing together the community, she said she hopes it will keep the town thriving for years to come.
"When you live in towns that are this small, you have got to keep them alive," she said. "You have to do something or they will end up having all the businesses close. You've got to have people in the community committed to that."
More information on July's celebration can be found on the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ScribnerSQ150 or by following the City of Scribner Facebook page.