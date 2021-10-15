Celebrating the harvest and lessons learned from a seed

An entire lesson can grow from a single seed.

And worshippers of two area churches learned lessons from seeds during the annual Harvest Festival.

Congregants recently gathered for the traditional event at St. John’ Lutheran Church, Cuming County Line. The event was a joint service with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Uehling.

St. John’s member Loree Dahl talked about the harvest festival’s significance.

“We’re a rural church, a rural community with deep ties to the farm and to agriculture and so the harvest is of upmost importance,” Dahl said. “When the harvest is plentiful, it’s a good time to give thanks and acknowledge it.”

Pastoral Ministry Associate Bob Ball shared his thoughts in printed comments provided to congregants.

“Harvest is a great season for the Christian, because within it is so much meaning beyond the usual thoughts we have concerning harvest and its abundance,” Ball said. “God looks to our harvest. How fruitful are we as Christians?”

The symbolic meaning of harvest in Scripture encompasses two areas:

God’s provision for us.

God’s blessing for others.

“While we celebrate a harvest season just once a year, we experience the spirit of harvest all the time,” Ball said.

Ball provided other inspirational thoughts and narrators Kevin Von Seggern and Jenna Knievel presented the story of the seed during the service.

“The story of the seed was tied into how God works in our lives,” Dahl said.

Each worshipper was given a seed and the story of the growth of that seed was presented.

Just a couple lessons included:

The seed seems too tiny to be anything important, but it contains a surprise waiting to happen

. Like this seed, God planned each of our lives to become something surprisingly more than we yet are or appear to be.

The seed is patient.

It doesn’t grow in an instant. It needs time, care and the right conditions. The future of the seed is only for those who can wait. It is the way of God. Like this seed, God’s plans for us are long term and the best. He works that plan through the grace of friends, his words and our worship together. But he won’t rush what is so important.

Attendees learned that when planted, a seed remains out of sight so it can grow in secret. God wants to work in the depths of people’s lives and they need to spend time with him.

Worshippers also heard the seed-related Bible story found in the New Testament book of Matthew, Chapter 13.

In this account, Christ tells a story about a sower planting seeds. Some falls on a path and is eaten by birds.

Other seeds falls on rocky ground and without soil depth the plants are scorched by the sun and wither away.

Still other seed falls among thorns, which grow up and choke the plants.

But other seeds fall on good ground and produce good or even abundant amounts of grain.

Christ explains the story.

When someone hears the word of God and doesn’t understand it, the evil one snatches away what was planted in that person’s heart. That’s like the birds eating the seed on the path.

The person who hears and immediately receives the word — but has no root — endures for a while until persecution arises and then falls away. That’s like the seed sown on rocky ground that withers under the sun’s heat.

As for seed sown among thorns, that’s like a person who hears the word, but the cares of the world choke out what was heard.

But the seed planted in good soil is like the person who hears the word, understands it and bears plentiful yields.

Besides the Bible story, attendees also were reminded of Scriptures which tell how God supplies seed for sowers and bread for food.

In prayer, worshippers asked God to bless “those who work in the fields, grant favorable weather to all engaged in agriculture and help us to ensure that all people share the fruits of the earth, rejoicing in (God’s) goodness.”

The St. John’s and St. Paul’s churches are part of Faith Ambassadors Lutheran Parish, a collaboration of area congregations.

Each worship center retains its own identity, Sunday services and other programs, but they work together on projects and ministries.

And most recently, one of these ministries involved gratitude for the harvest and lessons learned from a seed.

