Celebrating Valentine's Day at the Fremont Friendship Center

Married 58 years, Weezy Kasak told her husband, Bill, not to buy her a Valentine’s Day card.

“It’s not normally one of our big holidays,” he said.

But Monday was a different story.

The local man didn’t buy his wife a card, but he made her one and he had the Beat Street Quartet serenade her at the Fremont Friendship Center.

Almost 100 people attended Valentine’s Day activities in the center, which serves people ages 60 and over.

Mary Link and Diana Sapp of The Links played guitar and keyboards and sang for attendees. Line dancers stepped and turned to the music. Couples danced, while other attendees smiled as they listened to hits from a host of artists ranging from Glenn Miller to Johnny Cash.

Before the musical duo sang, a couple of regular center attenders had a barbershop quartet sing for their wives.

Bill Kasak made the arrangement in honor of his spouse two weeks ago.

How did he keep it a secret?

“It was very hard,” Kasak said.

Normally, the Kasaks arrive at the center just in time to dance.

He got her to come early, saying members of The Pathfinder Chorus, which the quartet is part of, were going to sing.

“She had no idea they were coming right to her table,” he said, smiling.

Weezy was a little embarrassed by all the attention, but the musical gesture touched her heart.

She wasn’t the only person to get a melodious surprise.

Steve Ruda arranged to have the quartet sing to his wife, Deb, as well.

Because she’s Irish, he even had the quartet sing “My Wild Irish Rose.”

Deb Ruda was surprised, too.

“It was awesome,” she said. “At first I was embarrassed, but they did an awesome job.”

Valentine’s Day was a time for couples to remember.

The Kasaks met on a blind date on New Year’s Eve in 1962.

He was 22 and she was 23.

“I was fresh out of the Navy,” Bill said.

They met at a bar in Minnesota, where they danced.

“She was gorgeous,” he said.

Weezy thought Bill was handsome and was relaxing to be around.

She didn’t like his car – a new, black Corvair Coupe.

“It was an old man’s car,” he explained.

But she liked him.

They dated eight months and married on Sept. 28, 1963, in Elba, Minnesota. They have two daughters and four grandchildren.

Steve and Deb Ruda, who’ve been married 30 years, met a bar at Holiday Lodge, where they’d both gone to dance.

“He was lots of fun,” she said, adding that he was funny, too.

Steve Ruda, who taught at Fremont Public School for three decades, had Deb’s children from her first marriage as students.

He liked that she enjoyed dancing and going to sports activities.

“She’s a very hard worker,” he said, adding, “We like going to church together.”

They married on Aug. 31, 1991. They have a blended family of five children and 15 grandchildren.

And they attend lots of sports events.

Both couples were in business together, too.

The Kasaks had Custom Remodeling of Fremont. The Rudas had Billy D’s restaurant and Ruda Septic. Now Steve’s son, Chad, runs the business.

So what’s the secret of a long marriage?

“There’s a love and commitment,” Weezy Kasak said.

Steve Ruda said the secret is no secrets, along with working together and going to church.

“We hardly go anywhere without each other,” Deb said. “We’re usually always together.”

