Celebration of life fundraiser planned for Fremont veteran

When it came to her father, Angie Proctor said David Proctor was heavily involved in the community, whether it was the Civil Air Patrol, VFW or Disabled American Veterans.

“He was just adamant about anything veteran-related; it needed to be done,” she said. “And so the family felt that we needed to support his volunteer work, along with the veterans themselves.”

In honor of David Proctor, who died on Nov. 24, 2020, a memorial will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Izaak Walton Park at 2560 W. Military Ave.

The memorial will also act as a fundraiser with a cash bar of food and drinks, silent auction, split the pot and raffle. With the proceeds raised, 50% will go to the Avenue of Flags and Fremont Veterans Park, 25% will go to Civil Air Patrol and 25% will go to Dodge County REACT.

Additionally, the memorial will feature putt-putt golf and a live performance from the Silver Moon Band.

Born on Dec. 9, 1946, Proctor was born in Charleston, South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1973, holding the rank of staff sergeant, and the Army Reserves from 1978 to 1995.