Celebration of life fundraiser planned for Fremont veteran

When it came to her father, Angie Proctor said David Proctor was heavily involved in the community, whether it was the Civil Air Patrol, VFW or Disabled American Veterans.
“He was just adamant about anything veteran-related; it needed to be done,” she said. “And so the family felt that we needed to support his volunteer work, along with the veterans themselves.”
In honor of David Proctor, who died on Nov. 24, 2020, a memorial will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Izaak Walton Park at 2560 W. Military Ave.
The memorial will also act as a fundraiser with a cash bar of food and drinks, silent auction, split the pot and raffle. With the proceeds raised, 50% will go to the Avenue of Flags and Fremont Veterans Park, 25% will go to Civil Air Patrol and 25% will go to Dodge County REACT.
Additionally, the memorial will feature putt-putt golf and a live performance from the Silver Moon Band.
Born on Dec. 9, 1946, Proctor was born in Charleston, South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1973, holding the rank of staff sergeant, and the Army Reserves from 1978 to 1995.
“My dad, he was very much into his veteran duty,” Angie Proctor said. “When he signed on that dotted line to serve our country, he went to serve, and when he wasn’t on his duties, he was back home in his local community, working Civil Air Patrol and teaching the kids what they need to know if they decide to enlist into the service.”
Six years after marrying Linda Elton in 1969, the couple moved to Fremont, where he was employed at CF Industries and Platte Chemical.
“Dave was a friend of mine and friend of many people in town,” Avenue of Flags Co-Chairman Chris Madsen said. “He was a huge, instrumental part in the Avenue of Flags, Veterans Park, as well as many other groups here in town, including REACT and the Civil Air Patrol.”
Proctor was also involved in organizations like the Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Red Cross Disaster Team, Wreathes Across America and American Legion.
After David Proctor’s death, Angie Proctor said her family began planning a celebration of his life. At the same time, she said she found out Veterans Park was in need of funding to get a 3D Liberty Bell at the park.
“And for that funding, we were just trying to think of how that could possibly take place, where we were going to find this money that we could bring home to the Veterans Park,” she said.
Angie Proctor said the family was invited to a fundraiser for Veterans of Foreign Wars (V.F.W.) and American Legion in Ashland and decided to have a similar event in honor of David Proctor.
With Proctor having spent so many years involved in the organizations, Madsen said he was on board with the service.
“Dave was a life of servitude,” he said. “He served his country, he served his community, he was volunteer for everything.”
Along with giving to the fundraiser’s events, donors can also help the park’s project through an account at First National Bank of Omaha. “Dave Proctor” should be written on the check.
Additionally, the event is in need of volunteers and silent auction items. Interested participants can contact Angie Proctor at 402-720-8048.
“The event has just kind of evolved, and over the past several months, I’ve been honored and blessed to work with the family on getting this up,” Madsen said.
Madsen said the event is a way to continue Proctor’s legacy and give others a chance to step into his shoes for a day.
“This is a big opportunity for everybody to come to the event and not only honor Dave’s memory, but honor Dave’s memory in a way that Dave gave all his life, with the passion that he had for helping the community out,” he said.
Angie Proctor said she and her family have been “overwhelmed” by the support of veterans in the community and the organizations involved and also that she is looking forward to continuing her father’s life mission of volunteerism with the event.
“The veterans did their job,” she said, “so let’s do our part and make a nice, beautiful place for them to go to.”