Celebrity shares story of faith during virtual prayer breakfast

“I didn’t have much of either,” Cameron said. “I had a little faith, but it was probably faith in myself and my own goodness and in the guy on TV that people liked. It certainly wasn’t faith in God and I didn’t have much humility, because I thought I was pretty great and other people said I was, too.”

But at 17, Cameron was sitting in his sports car when he thought about what the man said. The man talked about his need to be forgiven by God of his sin, because he’d rebelled against the Lord.

The man said Cameron needed a new heart and if he didn’t respond to what God had done in Christ to make things right with him that he’d wouldn’t go to heaven when he died, but would be condemned under the wrath of God.

“I didn’t want that,” Cameron said. “I didn’t believe in God, but on the chance that it was true, I wanted to know, and it dawned on me that I had never once thanked the one who gave me my life.”

So Cameron decided to do something he’d never done before:

He would pray.