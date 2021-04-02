Celebrity shares story of faith during virtual prayer breakfast

As one of the stars of the hit TV show, “Growing Pains,” Kirk Cameron figured he had it made.
Cameron was 14 when he began appearing on the 1980s sitcom.
“I was living large,” he said. “I had the world by the tail. I was making more money than my dad … I could buy pretty much anything I wanted. I could do whatever I wanted within reason. … It was a pretty exciting life and I had no need for God.”
Or so he thought.
On Good Friday, the television and movie star shared his testimony of faith during the 17th Annual Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast.
Local pastors and business professionals offered prayers or read Scripture during an event, which took place virtually for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers plan to have an in-person breakfast in 2022, but this year worked to provide an event people could watch on Facebook and listen to live on Fremont radio stations.
The video will remain on the leadership prayer breakfast’s Facebook page for 30 days.
Pre-recorded videos were part of the event, which also included live segments featuring Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg and Brian Essen, master of ceremonies, who spoke in the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce office.
In 2020, the prayer breakfast video reached 9,500 people via Facebook and plans are to have a virtual aspect to the event when it returns to its in-person format.
As this year’s keynote speaker, Cameron talked about his journey of faith and the hopes he has for the nation.
Cameron said his family didn’t go to church when he was growing up.
“I considered myself to be an atheist up until I was 18 years old,” Cameron said from his California home. “I saw religion as a crutch for weak people or a big, wet blanket that would just snuff out all of your fun on Friday night.”
At the same time, Cameron wondered what happened to people after they died.
An actress on the set of “Growing Pains” invited him to meet her family and attend church with them.
Cameron, who figured he could act the part of a Christian, wore a baseball cap and tried to go incognito to church. While there, he heard a preacher talk about the Almighty God.
That minister was the Rev. Chuck Swindoll, a well-known evangelical Christian author, pastor and radio preacher.
Swindoll said God created everything.
“He really painted this beautiful picture,” Cameron said.
Swindoll told how mankind chose to go its own way — separated from God and on a road to death and destruction — but how the Lord promised to provide a way of redemption.
Cameron wondered how such an intelligent, articulate man could believe in God and miracles, and a book, which including the Old Testament, is thousands of years old.
Swindoll told how Jesus, who lived a perfect life, was God in human flesh and died on the cross in fulfillment of the prophesies in the Scriptures.
He told how Christ rose on the third day, ascended into heaven, is seated at the right hand of God the Father and poured out his spirit on the Day of Pentecost — coming into the hearts of all those who would repent and believe the Gospel.
“I left church that day with a head full of questions,” Cameron said.
Cameron asked the actress’s father to answer many questions and if he could prove God’s existence.
“God’s not just a force or an idea. He’s not something that man created in a fairytale book. He’s a person, who made you. He made your eyes and he sees you right now. He crafted your ears and so he hears our conversations and he can hear your prayers,” the man said.
He encouraged Cameron to come to God in humility and faith.
“I didn’t have much of either,” Cameron said. “I had a little faith, but it was probably faith in myself and my own goodness and in the guy on TV that people liked. It certainly wasn’t faith in God and I didn’t have much humility, because I thought I was pretty great and other people said I was, too.”
But at 17, Cameron was sitting in his sports car when he thought about what the man said. The man talked about his need to be forgiven by God of his sin, because he’d rebelled against the Lord.
The man said Cameron needed a new heart and if he didn’t respond to what God had done in Christ to make things right with him that he’d wouldn’t go to heaven when he died, but would be condemned under the wrath of God.
“I didn’t want that,” Cameron said. “I didn’t believe in God, but on the chance that it was true, I wanted to know, and it dawned on me that I had never once thanked the one who gave me my life.”
So Cameron decided to do something he’d never done before:
He would pray.
“God, if you’re there, would you please show me?” he prayed. “I want to know. I don’t want to turn into some kind of a religious weirdo, but if you’re there, I want to understand who you are. Would you please forgive me for the wrong things I’ve done and for ignoring you? Would you change me into the man that you created me to be?”
Cameron had no vision. He didn’t feel the rush of the Holy Spirit.
“There was just this sense that God, perhaps, was listening to a self-absorbed, entitled celebrity like me, who’d never once expressed gratitude for the life I’ve been given,” Cameron said.
The young actor felt small compared to a God who created the universe and who hadn’t snuffed out his life because of his arrogance and who was perhaps willing to forgive him and welcome him into his family.
“Something changed in my heart that day,” Cameron said.
It would be the start of his spiritual journey as a follower of Christ.
“I still refer to myself as a recovering atheist and my heart’s desire is to see people come to know God and to love him and to enter into his kingdom and to put away their sin and their shame and their guilt and their pain and receive a new heart with new desires,” Cameron said.
Cameron said one of the passions of his heart is to help bring America back to the Biblical principles it was founded upon.
He talked about his 2012 film, “Monumental,” which features the National Monument to the Forefathers in a forest in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
The monument, completed in 1889, includes a large, central, female figure representing “Faith,” who holds a Bible and points to God.
Cameron said history records that the nation’s forefathers believed that faith in the one true God and his word, the Bible, is the foundation, core and strength of the nation.
They believed faith would be expressed in four key ways. Figures representing these ways are: morality, which begins with a transformation of the heart through the Gospel; law with justice and mercy; education with a Biblical world view; and liberty.
Cameron stressed the importance of individuals returning to wholehearted repentance and devotion to obeying God and his word.
He said the transformation American desperately needs will come through the power of God working through the hearts of his people.
Local residents who offered prayer included Jessica Kolterman of Lincoln Premium Poultry, who talked about the wilderness known as COVID-19.
Kolterman thanked God for the many community people, who helped others in so many ways. They include elected leaders, medical providers, first-responders, law enforcement, essential workers — from those who grow the food to store clerks — educators, funeral home workers, clergy and people who coordinated food banks and other endeavors.
“When this is over, may we never again take for granted a handshake, a hug, a crowded theater or a yelling gymnasium,” Kolterman said. “…May we continue to work each day to be kinder and better humans, accepting of your love and the purposes you have put before each of us in service to others.”
Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, prayer breakfast chairman, was pleased with the event and thanked all involved.
“It exceeded my expectations,” Spellerberg said. “I hope it made an impact on our community.”