Celtic guitarist to perform Friday at library

Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow will perform a concert at Keene Memorial Library.
The program starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 in the library at 1030 N. Broad St. in Fremont. The concert is sponsored by the library and is free to the community. The public is invited.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
