 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Celtic guitarist to perform Friday at library

  • 0
Keene Memorial Library
Fremont Tribune files

Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow will perform a concert at Keene Memorial Library.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 in the library at 1030 N. Broad St. in Fremont. The concert is sponsored by the library and is free to the community. The public is invited.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman charged with assault

Woman charged with assault

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dis…

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…

Man arrested after disturbance

Man arrested after disturbance

At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …

Man arrested after chase

Man arrested after chase

At approximately 7:05 p.m., Nov. 13, Michael C. O’Connor, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the pea…

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Nov. 9, Shannon R. Thielfoldt, 34, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance …

Watch Now: Related Video

Sec. of State Blinken discusses violence in Sudan and Ethiopia during Kenya visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News