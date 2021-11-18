Celtic musician coming to library

An acclaimed Celtic guitarist and storyteller is coming to Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

Jerry Barlow will perform during a concert starting at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19 in the library at 1030 N. Broad St.

The concert is sponsored by the library and is free to the community. The public is invited.

Barlow travels throughout the Midwest, Southern and Rocky Mountain regions presenting a program of music, history and humor from the British Isles.

Prior to the border’s closing, Barlow spent several weeks in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. There, he learned some Gaelic and marveled at the history of the Great Clans there.

Barlow has included some Cape Breton-style step-dance music in his program, the library said in a prepared statement.

Barlow’s program features music and stories from a time when there were warriors, wizards, castles and kings.

The stories behind the music are historical in nature, embellished by local legend.

Audience members will have the opportunity for some sing-along and also step-dancing if they are inclined to do so.

Scott Beach, director of Colorado Celtic Entertainment, has hailed Barlow’s performance.

Beach describes Barlow as a performer who’s skilled, funny and riveting.

“Out of the many musicians performing today, the vast majority are skilled either at performing on their instrument or entertaining an audience. It is extremely rare to see a musician at the top of his craft in both areas,” Beach said.

Barlow’s next CD, set for release in early 2022, is called “Of Warriors, Wizards, Castles and Kings.”

It will feature much from the program along with traditional favorites.

Barlow’s recording, “Fields and Fences,” was one of five finalists for the Instrumental Album of the Year Award by the Independent Music Awards.

The Indie Acoustic Project chose “Bring Down the Storm” as one of the best songs of 2006.

Music from Barlow’s recordings can be heard on National Public Radio stations.

He has been featured in Fingerstyle magazine and was profiled in Celtic Connection.

Barlow has performed for the Alliance Arts Council in Alliance, High Plains Public Radio’s Living Room Concert Series in Amarillo, Texas and at numerous of arts centers and libraries.

Elisa Cruz, circulation manager at the library, encourages the public to attend.

“I hope that the community feels welcome to come to this event in order to enjoy Mr. Barlow’s music and show their support of library programs and services,” Cruz told the Tribune. “Since it’s after hours, we will have staff at the door in order to let attendees into the library for the event. There will be refreshments (warm drinks) and snacks provided. I really hope we get a lot of interest for this free and entertaining event.”

For more information, contact the library at 402-727-2694, or visit www.jerrybarlow.com.

