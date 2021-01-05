Center for Rural Affairs hosting virtual trainings

Community leaders in Fremont, Hastings and Nebraska City, and the surrounding areas, are invited to free, online events hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.

“These trainings are designed to deepen conversations, storytelling and story-listening, put differences on the table, and fold in conversation across differences in community gatherings,” said Jordan Feyerherm, community development manager with the Center for Rural Affairs.

“Civity: Supporting Connection & Conversation Across Differences” will be held for those in the Fremont area on Tuesday, March 30. Each event will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Although the trainings will be area specific, anyone can join in.

“Using the Civity Method, we explore engaging in deeper conversation across difference with empathy, respect, and civility,” Feyerherm said. “Transitioning from an ‘us and them’ mindset to an inclusive ‘us’ mindset.

When people have the sense that we are in this together — when they feel confident reaching out to and connecting with others — differences become springboards rather than barriers.”

Registration is required by noon the day before each event; visit cfra.org/events to sign up.

For more information, contact Feyerherm at jordanf@cfra.org or 402-580-1516.

