The Center for Rural Affairs will hold a civity training event for community leaders at the Milady Coffeehouse this Thursday.
“Civity: Supporting Connection and Conversation Across Differences” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public with a free lunch being provided.
Jordan Feyerherm, project associate with the Center for Rural Affairs, said the training is all about creating authentic dimensions across people’s differences, which include where a person works or their cultural background.
“There’s a whole myriad of things that can make people unsure of how best to interact with other people,” Feyerherm said. “And the whole idea behind civity is basically to practice different conversation-type things to potentially and authentically connect with folks across those differences instead of downplaying or trying to ignore the differences that makes us all unique and who we are.”
Feyerherm and community organizer Gladys Godinez will start the event by talking about their work in the inclusion program.
The event will consist of different exercises including deepening conversations and how to effectively communicate when these differences become apparent.
Feyerherm said he thinks most people are aware of the breakdown of communication in the country right now, which is why he wants to see as many people as he can at the event.
“Folks are not really willing to have conversations with each other, neighbors are becoming more distant and even within families, certain issues are dividing people,” he said. “The whole point of this and why it’s so great and beneficial for community leaders to attend is that it gives us an opportunity to put the differences on the table and see how we can work through them in order to create a better situation for everyone.”
Atendees can register for the event by contacting Feyerherm at jordanf@cfra.org or 402-580-1516.