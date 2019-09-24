Tara Lea, executive director for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, said that with last year’s Beer Fest, the chamber wanted to put a spin on the typical trade show.
“And we wanted to expose our chamber members to the general public, so we thought what better way than involving some nice craft beers and some free brats and do it outside in a fun environment on top of the parking garage?” she said.
This year’s second annual Beer Fest will be held this Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. on the upper level of the downtown parking garage. The event will have over 40 businesses with different beers available for tasting.
Tickets for attendees cost $20, while vendor registration is $40. The event is only open for people ages 21 and up.
“This event gives the members a captive audience for that two or three minutes when they’re sampling a beer where they can talk about their product if they want to or their organization or just really kind of get to know some more people who might not know that we have those businesses here in Fremont,” Lea said.
Lea said her favorite beer from last year was Spotted Cow, an American cream ale brewed by New Glarus Brewing Company from Wisconsin. She said she’s gotten feedback from three-quarters of the vendors and hasn’t gotten any overlap with the beers yet.
One “beer-tender” told Lea they went to a wedding in North Dakota and had brought back beers for the event.
“So we’re really getting them from everywhere,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun because there’s not really an opportunity to sample a lot of those in Fremont that often.”
With last year’s event, Lea said the chamber had hoped to get 200 people to show up but instead got 325. She said this year will accommodate a bigger crowd and provide beer mugs for the first 400 people who come.
“If you’re after that, we still have some solo cups,” Lea said. “Not as fancy, but you still have the chance to come in and do the tasting as well and visit with people.”
The event this year was also moved a week earlier because of the cold and rainy weather from last year, Lea said.
“Right now, knock on wood, the weather looks perfect, so hopefully, it stays that way,” she said. “We’ve just gotten a lot of great comments last year about it, so we just wanted to build on it this year and just keep making it bigger and better.”
Lea said the chamber is excited to hold this year’s Beer Fest, which she said was fun, but a “little bit different” from other city events.
“You never really go to the downtown parking lot on the upper level and hang out very often,” she said. “But it’s nice to be down there, and it’ll be a great event.”
Tickets for Beer Fest attendees and vendors can be found online at the Chamber of Commerce’s website. Attendee tickets can also be purchased at the door.