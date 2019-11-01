The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce is currently taking submissions for its “Business of the Year” awards for three local businesses.
The businesses will be recognized at the Chamber’s 140th annual Banquet and Hall of Fame Gala on Feb. 7, 2020.
The public can submit nominations for businesses in three categories: Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year and Workforce Game Changer.
Last year’s winners include Allied Appliance for small business, Gene Steffy Auto Group for large business and Nye Health Services for workforce.
Submission must be limited to 100 words or less. Nominations can be submitted on the Chamber’s website until Nov. 12.
The small business of the year award must be a chamber member with 25 employees or less, Chamber Executive Director Tara Lea said.
“What we’re really looking for is just businesses who’ve made a difference in the past year; they’ve either grown or expanded or they have created new jobs or just done great things in the community,” she said.
The large business of the year award, for Chamber members with more than 25 employees, looks for the same criteria, but on a larger scale, Lea said.
“There have been a lot of great businesses in Fremont in the past year who have done renovations and expansions, so we’d love to see them nominated to celebrate everything that they have going on and their investment to our community,” she said.
The third category, workforce game changer, was recently added to the awards three years ago. Lea said the category focuses on a company that demonstrates excellence in its approach to the workforce.
“Workforce is a major issue in the community of Fremont and the surrounding areas where we have a lot of open jobs right now,” she said. “So we wanted to highlight those businesses who are really going above and beyond to take care of their employees and make sure everybody loves to come into work at their businesses every day.”
After the nominations are submitted, a committee will narrow the businesses down to three in each category, which will be announced in early December.
Lea said the committee will use a combination of the number of submissions a business receives and the work that it’s done to determine if it will move forward.
“We’ll get those nominations and kind of ask for more details, if needed, and the committee looks at the scope of work they’ve done and then a majority vote on the winner,” she said.
Because there is work being done by businesses that many people aren’t aware of, Lea said it’s important to highlight everything that’s going on.
“It’s really hard as a business owner to toot your own horn; you don’t want to come off that you’re bragging,” she said. “So this is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase what they’re doing and then to tell people.”