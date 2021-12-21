Check out these Christmas lights displays in Fremont

It’s driving around and looking at beautiful Christmas lights season.

There are numerous displays to view, whether you’re in Fremont or one of the many surrounding communities.

People put in countless hours to assemble their Christmas displays, and now it’s time to enjoy these colorful creations of lights, Santas, inflatables and much more.

Here’s just a small sample of Christmas lights you might want to check out while driving around Fremont. This Thursday, we’ll focus on displays in a few of our area towns.

If you have a well-decorated house in or around Fremont, or see a display you want to share with our readers, let us know by emailing newsroom@fremonttribune.com. Attaching a photo or video is a bonus!

