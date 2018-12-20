Looking at Christmas lights is a favorite holiday tradition for many families. Here are a few displays you'll want to check out:
1. Sixth and Eagle streets, Arlington
2. Eighth and Bell streets, Arlington
3. 318 W. 19th St.
4. 502 Ninth St., Scribner (Courtesy photo)
5. 524 N. Clarkson St. (Courtesy photo)
6. 804 E. Military Ave. (Courtesy photo)
7. 870 N. Poplar Drive, Arlington
8. 1312 Bristolwood Drive
9. 1336 N. Nye Ave.
10. 1545 Elkhorn Drive, Arlington
11. 1839 N. Fawn Circle
12. 1900 N. Nye Ave. (Courtesy photo)
13. 2826 Bristolwood Drive
14. 3030 Snead Drive
15. 3211 Deer Run