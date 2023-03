The 35th Annual St. Lawrence Chicken Fried Steak Dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

Dine in and takeout meals will both be available. The cost is $12 for ages 10 and up. Dine-in meals are $6 for kids ages 4-9 and free for kids 3 and under.