Child care resource and referral website for Nebraska launches

“I think it’s a great way for daycares to collaborate and reach out with one another and communicate back and forth what spots we have open, what we’re doing, how we can help families in the community, that kind of thing,” she said.

The networking aspect is especially important due to child care centers being limited to how many children they can have at a time, Mendlik-Vakiner said.

“We have a large facility, so we’re blessed to be able to service more groups and more families,” she said. “But it’s important for those that are getting ready to go back to work, and some of those early childhood centers are not able to service those families due to the restraint of how many we can have in a group.”

Lily Bowman, director of Salem Little Saints Child Care, said the website is the perfect way for parents to get access to available child care centers.

“There are lots of parents that are still needing to go to work that aren’t able to work from home, but with this, they’re able to find quality child care within reach instead of trying to find family members or a babysitter that’s able to watch their kids,” she said.