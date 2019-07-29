The Hooper and Scribner Masonic Lodges in cooperation with Friendship Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, invite families to participate in the Nebraska Freemasons Child Identification Program (CHIP). It will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the main pavilion at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner.
A child is reported missing every 43 seconds in the United States. The most frustrating thing to law enforcement agencies when a child is reported missing is the general lack of information regarding the child that would enable them to immediately notify the community, surrounding communities, the state and even surrounding states. In most instances, the sooner a search can begin, the better the odds are that the child will be found unharmed.
CHIP is recognized by law enforcement agencies throughout the country as one of the best and most comprehensive CHild Identification Programs in existence.
Any child below the age of 18 will receive a still photograph suitable for the Amber Alert System, a video of a short interview depicting the child from every side, a set of digital fingerprints, a toothprint impression and DNA cheek swab collected by dental personnel and instructions of how to preserve the identification samples.
All identification materials will be given to the parents or guardian for safekeeping. No copies, except the parent permission form, will be kept on file with any of the sponsoring organizations. A parent or guardian is required to be present to sign the permission form.
The program is provided at no charge to participating parents.