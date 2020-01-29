Children from Fremont, Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney took part in a two-day hockey tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA’s Sidner Ice Arena last weekend.
The YMCA’s annual Fremont Flyers Cherry Picker Challenge took place during Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday tournament was played by 8U teams, or ages 8 and under, while the Sunday tournament was played by 6U teams, or ages 6 and under.
With 12 8U teams and six 6U teams, approximately 200 kids participated in the tournaments, which are made possible by the Sidner Youth Endowment.
Director of ice operations Angie Wyle said the children involved had a great time with last weekend’s tournament, which she said was her favorite of the year.
“It’s one event that I definitely look forward to, and everything ran real smoothly,” she said. “And it’s always great to see these guys come out and showcase their skills in front of their moms, dads, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandparents. Seems like the whole family shows up to watch them and support them, so it’s a really neat event.”
Sawyer Rix, 8, of Fremont said he enjoyed getting to take part in the tournament on Saturday.
“My favorite part was when I scored twice,” he said. “I also liked when we weren’t having games, when we got to talk with each other.”
Andrew Ondracek, 5, of Fremont said his favorite part of the tournament was when he scored a goal right at the end of one of his games.
“This was my first big hockey game,” he said.
Vinnie Caniglia, 6, of Valley said he got to play both days, as he filled in for his sick brother for the 8U tournament on Saturday.
“My favorite part was stealing the puck from people,” he said. “I got to 11 goals.”
Caniglia’s parents, Ross and Jessica, held a spaghetti feed fundraiser in the YMCA lobby for the Saturday tournament. Jessica Caniglia said her husband, who loves to cook, made the sauce from scratch.
“So he made a huge vat of sauce and pasta and sausage and made it here for the community here to just donate,” she said. “The community was really receptive, and there was a whole line for us.”
Caniglia said she first heard about the Fremont Flyers from others in her community.
“So we looked into it, and the program’s amazing, the directors are amazing, the coaches are amazing,” she said. “And we couldn’t ask for a better small community for our kids, too.”
The Caniglia boys got their first taste of hockey after being taken to see games at the University of Nebraska Omaha at a young age.
“They liked watching it and being a part of the crowd, but we didn’t necessarily know if they were truly interested in gearing up,” Caniglia said. “But when we brought them, they were excited, they loved it, and so far, they’ve been having a great time with it.”
This was the first big tournament for Vinnie Caniglia, and his mother said he fit right in with the older kids on Saturday and had a blast.
“And that’s what’s awesome too, is all the kids just play with each other, practice with each other, they all know each other,” she said. “And as a mom with two boys that are similar in age, it’s just great to see that community that they have with friends, and it’s not ‘my friend, his friend.’ Everyone’s a friend.”
Hockey director Garrett Poland said the tournament was not only a great success for the kids involved, but for families like the Caniglias who gave their time to volunteer.
“I think it’s pretty special that our families will do that and take their own personal time on the weekends,” he said. “And obviously they’re doing it for their kids, but it’s just cool to see the volunteerism and people giving back like that to make something that big go so smooth.”
As he gets to see the children and work with them just about every Monday and Thursday, Poland said he’s proud to see how far they’ve come over the season.
“Just the progress for me is the biggest thing, knowing that the hockey program and our coaching staff and all our volunteers are doing the right thing, because the product we’re putting on the ice has gotten better from point A to point B, where we’re at now,” he said. “So just that confirmation, seeing them take that step and developing and growing in the system, I think is very important and awesome to see.”
Most importantly, Wyle said the tournament only reaffirmed the children’s love for the sport.
“They get out there in front of their entire family, they get to play the sport that they’re learning and they’re learning to love at the same time,” she said. “They watch their heroes out here on the ice, either the older kids when they play, the Tigers kids when they play or Midland kids when they play, and now it’s their turn.”