Children seeing success with MFH's pediatric rehabilitation program

Mykal Charter soon started regularly attending the program once or twice every couple of weeks, with sessions running between 45 and 60 minutes.

In the program, Felderman said it depends on the child’s condition as to how often they come in. Some require more time, including a girl with cerebral palsy she’s been working with since infancy.

“As she got older, they had placed peg tube because she was a neonate infant when she was born, and now we’re trying to work on feeding and get her off of that peg tube,” Felderman said. “So she comes twice a week actually: one for development and one for feeding.”

With Mykal Charter, Felderman said she worked with her on daily living tasks such as dressing and brushing her teeth, as well as classroom tasks including problem-solving and socialization.

“We’ve been working with her to strengthen her core, improve those areas and then hopefully get her an outcome that will help be more socially engaged and at an appropriate age level with her peers,” she said.

Additionally, Felderman said she’s worked with Mykal Charter’s school district on where to position her in the classroom to increase her attention and decrease her distractibility.