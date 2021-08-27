Children seeing success with MFH's pediatric rehabilitation program

Travis Charter began to recognize signs of hypertonia in his daughter Mykal when she was in the first grade.
“If you were to observe her hand grip or arm position, her overall body position, it was as if she were trying to put her whole body weight through this paper,” he said.
But two-and-a-half years later, Mykal, who turns 9 on Sunday, has shown massive improvements thanks to the Methodist Fremont Health’s Pediatric Rehabilitation Program.
“She’s finally learned to wash her hair, brush her hair and put it into a ponytail,” Travis Charter said. “It was just amazing to see how quick, how lovely she did it just like it was nothing.”
Although the program has operated for the last nine years, occupational therapist Karen Felderman said she wants to get the word out with now more resources provided to it.
“We now have a dedicated room that is set up for pediatrics, which we did not have in the past,” she said. “So we’re ready to engage that program with more emphasis with all three: physical, occupational and speech therapy.”
Felderman said the rehabilitation program has worked with children with developmental delays due to disorders such as cerebral palsy, aphasia and dysphagia.
“We’ve also been doing some feeding, however now, we have a more dedicated staff of physical, occupational and speech therapists that have taken some additional training in those areas to provide a more qualified treatment program for our kids in the area,” she said.
Having worked as a therapist for almost 20 years at MFH, Travis Charter said he first worked with his daughter’s hand positioning before realizing she needed a different level of help.
“Things that wouldn’t normally frustrate some kids frustrated her a lot easier,” he said. “And so I needed to come to somebody that has more skills than I do, because I’m used to working with adults and athletes.”
Travis Charter brought his daughter to Felderman, who was able to evaluate Mykal Charter and diagnose her with hypertonia, which is a term used for low muscle tone.
“Through her evaluation, we kind of categorized Mykal as being stronger left brain than right brain, which adds to the lack of strength, the lack of coordination,” he said. “And with those lacks of coordination and strength, especially in the strength when she fatigues, fatigue leads to frustration, which adds to difficulty studying, sitting still, social behavior.”
The evaluation made Travis Charter realize that the issue wasn’t just with his daughter’s arm.
“It’s like when I’m working with a pitcher, I’m not just looking at his throwing arm, I’m trying to see what’s going on with the rest of the body,” he said. “And people like Karen and the rest of the pediatric program can put that all together in one format for us to address for her overall benefit.”
Mykal Charter soon started regularly attending the program once or twice every couple of weeks, with sessions running between 45 and 60 minutes.
In the program, Felderman said it depends on the child’s condition as to how often they come in. Some require more time, including a girl with cerebral palsy she’s been working with since infancy.
“As she got older, they had placed peg tube because she was a neonate infant when she was born, and now we’re trying to work on feeding and get her off of that peg tube,” Felderman said. “So she comes twice a week actually: one for development and one for feeding.”
With Mykal Charter, Felderman said she worked with her on daily living tasks such as dressing and brushing her teeth, as well as classroom tasks including problem-solving and socialization.
“We’ve been working with her to strengthen her core, improve those areas and then hopefully get her an outcome that will help be more socially engaged and at an appropriate age level with her peers,” she said.
Additionally, Felderman said she’s worked with Mykal Charter’s school district on where to position her in the classroom to increase her attention and decrease her distractibility.
“We’ve worked with her on playground activities to try and decrease the amount of maybe socially inappropriate responses to other children’s behaviors and to improve her overall awareness of where she is in space,” she said. “She’s been a kid that’s been kind of scattered, so we’ve been able to get her a little more focused on herself, rather than the other kids.”
During her time in the program, Felderman said Mykal Charter has seen success and made progress, which she attributed to her parents and teachers also helping her along the way.
“If I don’t have that support with the teachers and the parents and therapy, it doesn’t work,” she said. “We’ve got to have that complete buy-in, and with her, we have, so we’re been very fortunate.”
As he knows therapy can often be boring, Travis Charter said he often tries to to make it fun for his daughter. When working on fine motor skills, he said he would put her in front of a mirror for exercises and cue her to do certain tasks.
“She sees that left and right relation not only from her face value, but from another face value opposite of her,” he said. “So it’s just learning to be creative at home and how to kind of add these things into her day and make it more play instead of a task.”
Travis Charter said he tries to naturally work the therapy into his daughter’s daily routine, including having her join him for exercise or count out nails and screws while doing a wood project at home.
“While she’s doing that, I’ll cue her to like maybe use her nondominant hand versus her dominant hand, crossing over, putting things one into one cup versus another to improve those skills,” he said. “So we try to work it into her daily activities and daily living and fun stuff, too.”
Not only has Mykal Charter seen improvements physically, but her father said she’s been focusing better over the years.
Although he’s blessed to be a therapist in helping his daughter, Travis Charter said he wants more parents to be aware of MFH’s pediatric rehabilitation program.
“If we can educate the community on several hints that your child is holding a crayon wrong, a pencil wrong, having difficulty focusing, things like that, it might just spur the community to look into things like therapy for the kids,” he said. “It would help them advance in their school activities, and at home.”
In the program, Felderman said she often works with children who have never been able to conduct certain tasks such as brushing their teeth or hair, including Mykal Charter.
“The child displays that for parents, and you have parents that have tears running down their face because they never thought their child would ever be able to dress themselves,” she said. “And that’s the most rewarding.”
With the pediatric rehabilitation program now fully open, Felderman said MFH is prepared to provide services for anyone in the area.
“All they have to do is call us, and we’ll be more than glad to talk to them about the program and see if we can meet their child’s needs,” she said. “Or if we can’t, then we will help them research other places that might be able to.”
Travis Charter said he appreciated the work of the teachers in helping his daughter, as well as the rehabilitation program.
“I’m thoroughly blessed,” he said. “If it weren’t for Karen, I don’t think we would be a quarter of the way we are.”