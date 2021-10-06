Chris Legband shares story leading to role of Ponca Tribe committee chair

Legband said the committee’s nine members have experience in previous leadership positions and have strong ties to the community.

“We’ve started out having a lot of guest presenters to let us know about what things are being done right now as far as resources for the tribe that we provide,” she said. “And we’ve learned a lot, and then we find ways to get the information to members.”

At the committee’s creation, Mark Peniska Jr. served as its chair. He was previously chairman of the Ponca Tribe from 2002 to 2006 and chair of the Northern Ponca Housing Authority.

Now, Peniska said he’s more focused on providing those leadership opportunities to others within the tribe.

“You can do the best job in the world, and everything comes back on you,” he said. “It’s a hard job, but one thing about Chris is I think this is something she can do, and I think it’s the next step in her progression of leadership.”

After being asked by Peniska to take on the role of chair, Legband said she was hesitant at first.

“I know I can do the position, but I was nervous because I’m in a group of people that I just admire and respect so greatly,” she said. “But they were just so gracious to me.”