Chris Legband shares story leading to role of Ponca Tribe committee chair

Having worked with Judy Allen in social services at the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, Chris Legband said her friend was instrumental in the creation of the Elders Committee.
“One of my passions was to work with her again and be on this board with her, and then she passed away, but I still wanted to serve,” she said. “And now I can serve for her instead of with her, even though I wish she was still here with us.”
On Monday, Legband was voted in as chairperson of the Elders Committee, a group that focuses on resources and outreach for elders within the tribe.
Legband is a resident of Fremont, where she lives with her husband, Mark, a member of the Fremont City Council.
As an infant, Legband was adopted by a Lebanese family living in Fremont. She didn’t get connected to her tribal roots until the 1990s, as her great-grandparents were members of the Ponca Tribe.
“I’ve been involved with so many different committees, and I’ve worked with the tribe off and on since 2002, social services and in PR,” Legband said. “So I just have had a connection one way or another with the tribe once I got involved.”
At the time, Legband was working at the Nebraska Children’s Home Society in Omaha, which she had been adopted through as a child, when she felt the need to work in case management.
“Going to work as just a generic case worker for the tribe in their Lincoln office was a total game-changer for me,” she said. “It helped me learn about me, it helped me learn about my tribe and it helped me just to learn about Native culture just in general.”
Since joining the tribe, Legband has had various positions, including vice chair of the Gaming Commission, which was instrumental in opening the Prairie Flower Casino at Carter Lake in 2018.
Prior to joining the Elders Committee, Legband worked as executive director of tribal affairs, which had her overlooking the day-to-day activities of all of the tribe’s staff and services.
The Elders Committee was formed in early 2021 and consists of two members for each of the four tribal council districts, as well as an at-large member. It first started having meetings in March.
“It took a while to get us going because COVID put a stop to a lot of gatherings and meetings, and some things were being held via Zoom, but there were just a lot of things we had to do to get going again,” Legband said.
The committee’s mission is to advocate for improved comprehensive services and to provide the leadership required to meet the needs of the tribe’s elders, or those 55 and older.
“We meet because we want to help make their lives better,” Legband said. “Because with the culture, typically Native people don’t speak up and advocate for themselves, and so they go without.”
Legband said the committee’s nine members have experience in previous leadership positions and have strong ties to the community.
“We’ve started out having a lot of guest presenters to let us know about what things are being done right now as far as resources for the tribe that we provide,” she said. “And we’ve learned a lot, and then we find ways to get the information to members.”
At the committee’s creation, Mark Peniska Jr. served as its chair. He was previously chairman of the Ponca Tribe from 2002 to 2006 and chair of the Northern Ponca Housing Authority.
Now, Peniska said he’s more focused on providing those leadership opportunities to others within the tribe.
“You can do the best job in the world, and everything comes back on you,” he said. “It’s a hard job, but one thing about Chris is I think this is something she can do, and I think it’s the next step in her progression of leadership.”
After being asked by Peniska to take on the role of chair, Legband said she was hesitant at first.
“I know I can do the position, but I was nervous because I’m in a group of people that I just admire and respect so greatly,” she said. “But they were just so gracious to me.”
Having known Legband since the late 1990s, Peniska, who was elected vice chair of the committee, said she was a perfect fit as she is a detail-oriented person and won’t give up on a goal.
“Christine is proactive and she does have a lot of knowledge about the tribe,” he said. “She has a lot of knowledge about how to get things done.”
With a background in social work and journalism, Legband said her role as chair is the best opportunity for her, as she’s identifying the needs of others.
“And the journalism part for me is the communication, because that’s key,” she said. “We are the only tribe in Nebraska without a reservation, and so we have those barriers and hurdles to get past in order to reach our people.”
Even if elders don’t have modern communication sources such as email or internet, Legband said she’s excited to find ways to get resources to them.
“We just have to find ways and see what’s been done and try to make it better in order to get the information to others before they get into an emergency situation,” she said. “So then if something comes up, they can say, ‘Oh, I heard about this. Maybe I can call and they can help me.’”
Legband said her journey with the Ponca Tribe has been one that’s near to her heart, and she continues to learn every day.
“I love this group of people with the Elders Committee because they have such a wealth of knowledge that I can sit back and actually say the least bit ever and learn from them,” she said. “And I just love that.”