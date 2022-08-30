 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christ-Hunke family reunion set for Oct. 2

The Christ-Hunke reunion will be held Sunday, Oct. 2.

Father Norman Hunke will be celebrating the 10 a.m. Mass at St Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point, Nebraska. A meal will follow at the Guardian Angels Cafeteria.

