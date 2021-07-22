 Skip to main content
Christensen Field hosting Pinto horse show this weekend
editor's pick top story

Christensen Field hosting Pinto horse show this weekend

Hooves for Hunger

Kalli Nelms of Inianola practices with her horse One Helluva Proposal between events during the 2012 youth-sponsored Pinto Youth Club at Christensen Field.

 Fremont Tribune files

The Nebraska Pinto Horse Association will host its Hot Spots “Beat the Heat” Pinto Show at Christensen Field this Saturday.

“We’ll have events going on from 8 in the morning probably until about 6 o’clock in the evening,” Show Manager Glenda Masteller said. “We’re a family-oriented organization, so classes are available for everyone in the family.”

The show is the third of four to be held in Fremont. The Spring Into Pinto Show was held May 15 and the NPtHA Pinto Sponsored Open Show was held May 16, while the Last Blast Pinto Show will be held Sept. 11.

Entree fees and rules for the event can by found by visiting nptha.com/shows.html. Exhibitors must show to 60% of the judges to be eligible for year-end awards.

Originally from Spain, Pinto horses are known for their distinctive coat patterns. Breeds that have these features include miniature horses and the American Saddlebred.

“You have to have a Pinto horse to be a part of the show, but that being said, we do have some open classes that we call all-breed,” Masteller said. “And anyone with any horse, whether they’re registered or not, can participate in those classes.”

Mullen said the event’s classes will cover a wide variety of disciplines and will be judged according to the NPtHA’s standards by Karen Craighead and Kimberly Garrett.

“We’ll have English classes, we’ll have Western classes, we’ll have barrels and poles,” she said. “We have miniature horses, we have stock-type horses, we have ponies, so it really is a little bit for everyone.”

As the shows see a wide variety of participants, Masteller said different people will take away different experiences.

“For our families, I think it’s a group activity that the entire family can participate in, and we do have quite a few families that the kids show and mom or dad might show in a couple of classes,” she said. “And then for other individuals, it’s just about promoting their horse.”

