An award-winning Christian musician and Fremont City councilman will perform at the Milady Coffeehouse tonight.
Mitchell McVicker will take the Pioneer Stage after Matt Bechtel, who will both perform acoustic sets from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Taylor Henrickson, building and stage manager for Milady Coffeehouse, said both McVicker and Bechtel’s sounds are perfect for the Pioneer Stage and was a large reason why he booked the acts to perform.
“We like the acoustic style, something that’s really strong, really powerful, but is really compact and concise,” he said. “The smaller the act, but the bigger they sound, it really suits the room well.”
Since his career began in 1995, McVicker has released 10 albums and has performed hundreds of times in more than a dozen countries.
In 1999, McVicker won the Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Song of the Year for “My Deliverer,” a song performed and co-written by his late friend, Rich Mullins.
The two had met at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas in the early 1990s. On their way to a benefit concert in September 1997, their Jeep overturned, killing Mullins and seriously injuring McVicker.
After a long recovery from the accident, McVicker released his debut album, “Mitch McVicker” in 1999 and saw success from singles like “Here and Now” and “Take Hold of Me.” His last album, “The Acceptance of And,” was released in April 2018.
McVicker said his music focuses on the love of God, which he has said connects everybody, regardless of who they are or what they’ve done. His music is a “little bit Mark Twain meets MacGyver,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
McVicker is currently on tour, and will head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after the Fremont show. In 2019 alone, he’s played more than 50 shows across the country.
Henrickson said although he’s booked shows with Bechtel before, this is his first time performing at the Milady Coffeehouse.
Bechtel, who was elected as a councilman in 2016, is also the lead singer of local hard rock band Always Tyrants. The band released its first single, “You’re the Reason” last February.
Henrickson said as a musician himself, the creation of the Pioneer Stage has always been about bringing the culture of music to as many people as possible.
With this, Henrickson said he thinks it’s important to hold concerts not only at Milady Coffeehouse, but throughout the entire downtown area.
“It just creates a good atmosphere for the family to come out, and pretty much anyone can come and enjoy it, they don’t have to rely on the bar scene,” he said. “It’s different strokes for different folks.”