Christian Women plan June 13 gathering

Christian Women’s Connection will meet for a noon luncheon on Monday, June 13, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

Jodi Reel will provide clues on how to avoid becoming a victim. Music will be provided by Trish McKibbon.

Anita Brooks of Steelville, Missouri, will speak on “It’s Never Too Late for a Fresh Start.” She is an international speaker, multi-published, award winning author, and inspirational life coach. She speaks about issues affecting our minds, bodies and spirits.

Cost of the noon luncheon is $15. Call Pat at 402-720-3847 by June 7 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

