 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Christian Women plan June 13 gathering

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

Christian Women’s Connection will meet for a noon luncheon on Monday, June 13, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

Jodi Reel will provide clues on how to avoid becoming a victim. Music will be provided by Trish McKibbon.

Anita Brooks of Steelville, Missouri, will speak on “It’s Never Too Late for a Fresh Start.” She is an international speaker, multi-published, award winning author, and inspirational life coach. She speaks about issues affecting our minds, bodies and spirits.

Cost of the noon luncheon is $15. Call Pat at 402-720-3847 by June 7 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden says the 'second amendment is not absolute,' after Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News