Christian Women's Connection plans November luncheon
Local News

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon Monday, Nov. 9, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

Rita Weber of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will speak on DOA – Destined for Arrival. Weber is a former nurse, social worker and mental health advisor. She competed as a semifinalist in the 2010 Toastmasters International World Championship of Public Speaking.

The meeting will include Baskets of Fun, a fundraiser for Stonecroft Ministries. Music will be provided by Ken Gaskin.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. To make a reservation, call Sue at 402-721-4522 by Nov. 4. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

