Christian women's gathering to include opportunity for Christmas shopping

Local News

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will have a noon luncheon on Monday, Nov. 8, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.

The luncheon will include an opportunity to Christmas shop with a silent auction, baked goods, gifts, decorations and more. Proceeds will go to Stonecroft Ministries.

Music will be provided by Brian Nelson. Debra Lord of Indianola, Iowa, will speak on “True Confessions of a Former Good Girl.” She will explain how she discovered the truth about ultimate goodness through the ups and downs of life. She has eight children and 13 grandchildren.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by Nov. 2 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

