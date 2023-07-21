Christian Women’s Noon Connection will have a noon luncheon on Monday, Aug. 14, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

Lindy Hoyer will tell the luncheon attendees about events happening at the Fremont Family YMCA.

Music will be provided by Pam McDonald of Kearney. McDonald also will speak on “Some Day My Prince Will Come.” She will share how she spent years waiting for her prince to come to save her.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Pat at 402-720-3847 by Aug. 8 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.