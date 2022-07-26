 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian women's group plans Aug. 8 luncheon

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will have a noon luncheon on Monday, Aug. 8, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont.

The theme will be “Learning Makes a Difference.” Mary Robinson will give a presentation about The Sensory Courtyard, located at 130 E. Ninth St. in Fremont. It encourages the exploration of new textures, promotes positive attitudes and inclusion, and enriches educational and motor skills development.

Ken Gaskin and The Beat Street Quartet will provide music.

Ellen Lund will speak on “Sing Hallelujah, Come on Get Happy.” Lund is a food writer who retired in 2020 to travel; it did not go well.

The cost for the luncheon is $15. To make a reservation, call Pat at 402-720-3847 by Aug. 3. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

