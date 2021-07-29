 Skip to main content
Christian women's group plans luncheon on Aug. 9
editor's pick top story

Christian women's group plans luncheon on Aug. 9

Local News

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will be having a noon meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont. The theme is “Menu for Success.”

A presentation will be given about Fremont Therapy at 1445 N. Bell St. in Fremont. Music will be provided by Debbie Nelson.

Joyce Poggensee of Harlan, Iowa, will speak on “Would you like fries with that?” Poggensee helps people find contentment with the decisions they make in life – from menus to crucial life choices. She works part time with home health and volunteers in a women’s prison. She has three sons and eight grandchildren.

Cost of the luncheon is $15. Call Sue at 402-721-4522 by Aug. 4 to make a reservation. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

