Christian women's group plans luncheon
  • Updated
The Fremont Christian Women’s Group will be meeting at noon Monday, Oct. 12, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

Sampter’s in downtown Fremont will be providing a fall style show. Music will be presented by Bryan Nelson.

Nicolette Lane of Indianola, Iowa, will share her story of facing a chronic life challenge with hope. Lane is a retired middle school teacher with two adult children and two grandchildren.

The cost of the luncheon is $15. To make a reservation, call Sue at 402-721-4522 by Oct. 7. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

