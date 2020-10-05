Christian women's group plans luncheon

The Fremont Christian Women’s Group will be meeting at noon Monday, Oct. 12, at Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

Sampter’s in downtown Fremont will be providing a fall style show. Music will be presented by Bryan Nelson.

Nicolette Lane of Indianola, Iowa, will share her story of facing a chronic life challenge with hope. Lane is a retired middle school teacher with two adult children and two grandchildren.

The cost of the luncheon is $15. To make a reservation, call Sue at 402-721-4522 by Oct. 7. Honoring your reservation is necessary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0